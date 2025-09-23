Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will meet the Carolina Panthers and their 12th-ranked passing defense (196.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Maye worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Drake Maye Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Passing Yards: 217.53

217.53 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.63

34.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

Maye Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Maye is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (ninth overall), putting up 60.3 total fantasy points (20.1 per game).

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Maye produced 19.2 fantasy points, compiling 268 passing yards with two touchdowns and one pick while chipping in 45 rushing yards with his legs.

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Carolina has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown catch by two players this year.

Carolina has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Panthers have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown versus Carolina this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Panthers this season.

