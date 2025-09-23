Baker Mayfield Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a matchup against the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league (185.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Mayfield for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Eagles? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Mayfield this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Baker Mayfield Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 240.43

240.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.54

16.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

With 60.2 fantasy points this season (20.1 per game), Mayfield is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 10th among all players.

Last week against the New York Jets, Mayfield posted 17.7 fantasy points, compiling 233 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks while chipping in 44 rushing yards with his legs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Eagles have allowed a TD catch by three players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Philadelphia this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Eagles this season.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.