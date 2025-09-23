Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will meet the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (288 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more info on Love, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Cowboys.

Thinking about playing Love this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jordan Love Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Passing Yards: 243.42

243.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.79

1.79 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.98

14.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

With 47.9 fantasy points this season (16.0 per game), Love is the 11th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 14th among all players.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Love connected on 72.0% of his passes for 183 yards, with one touchdown and one interception with 18 rushing yards on the ground, good for 11.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jordan Love? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.