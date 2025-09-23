Mariners vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Mariners vs Rockies Game Info

Seattle Mariners (87-69) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-113)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and COLR

Mariners vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-255) | COL: (+210)

SEA: (-255) | COL: (+210) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106)

SEA: -1.5 (-113) | COL: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Mariners) vs TBA (Rockies)

Neither the Mariners nor the Rockies has listed a starting pitcher for this matchup.

Mariners vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (67.9%)

Mariners vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Mariners, Colorado is the underdog at +210, and Seattle is -255 playing at home.

Mariners vs Rockies Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-113 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -106 to cover.

Mariners vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Rockies on Sept. 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 63, or 59.4%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won two of three games when listed as at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 151 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 68-83-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 146 total times this season. They've finished 38-108 in those games.

Colorado has a 10-44 record (winning only 18.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-80-5).

The Rockies have a 61-90-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 141 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 31 homers this season while driving in 94 runs. He's batting .268 this season and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 41st in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rodriguez enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has collected 154 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Naylor enters this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .231 with a .304 OBP and 113 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 144 hits with a .523 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Rockies. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 12th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, eight triples, 24 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Jordan Beck a has .326 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Tyler Freeman is batting .281 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 34 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!