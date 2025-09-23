Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Minnesota Vikings RB Jordan Mason will match up with the 26th-ranked tun defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (139.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Jordan Mason Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 83.37

83.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.66

15.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Mason Fantasy Performance

Mason is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position (53rd overall), tallying 34.9 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mason posted 23.6 fantasy points, carrying the ball 16 times for 116 yards (7.3 yards per carry).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Steelers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this year.

