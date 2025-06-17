Travelers Championship: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The PGA Tour's Signature Event schedule comes to a close this week in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship.

That means a lot of the world's best golfers are teeing it up this week, including the U.S. Open winner, J.J. Spaun.

Let's take a look at all you need to know ahead of the event.

Travelers Championship Info

TPC River Highlands Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 70

: 70 Distance : 6,844 yards (very short)

: 6,844 yards (very short) Average Fairway Width : 37.2 yards (wide)

: 37.2 yards (wide) Average Green Size : 5,000 square feet (small)

: 5,000 square feet (small) Green Type : Bent/Poa

: Bent/Poa Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores: -22, -23, -19, -13, -19

TPC River Highlands Course Key Stats

The biggest characteristic of TPC River Highlands is the on-paper length of just 6,844 yards, rating it very short, shortest -- in fact -- of any course on Tour.

The distance impact is felt on a lot of holes, including three short par 4s (the 296-yard 15th, the 341-yard 2nd, and the 389-yard 9th). Two par 3s also are under 175 yards, and there's a 523-yard par 5 13th.

Conversely, just two holes are notably longer than the Tour average: the 481-yard par 4 4th and the 223-yard par 3 5th.

Small greens and emphasis on driving accuracy -- in part due to some penalizing rough -- are the main defenses, though scores still get to -20.

We see an emphasis on approach frequency from 125 to 175 yards, as well.

TPC River Highlands Past Results

For a deeper dive into past U.S. Open history, check out our Travelers Championship history breakdown.

Travelers Championship Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour, including their strokes gained data.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT U.S. Open RBC Canadian Open The Memorial Tournament Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler $13,600 +280 3.31 52.93 7 - 1 4 1 Ben Griffin $9,700 +5000 2.81 44.93 10 - 2 1 8 Sam Burns $10,500 +4000 2.29 36.61 7 2 12 - 19 Robert MacIntyre $10,300 +4000 1.60 31.92 2 36 20 6 47 Ryan Fox $8,300 +10000 1.91 30.61 19 1 20 - 28 Cameron Young $10,200 +5000 1.66 26.61 4 4 25 - 47 J.J. Spaun $10,100 +5000 1.88 26.35 1 - MC 6 37 View Full Table ChevronDown

Travelers Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Justin Thomas

Odds To Win Travelers Championship (+3000)

To Finish Top 10 (+260)

Justin Thomas' major season has been a pretty big letdown: T36 at the Masters, cut at the PGA Championship, and cut at the U.S. Open.

But right after his T36 at Augusta, Thomas went out and won the RBC Heritage in a playoff. Harbour Town is a pretty decent comp for TPC River Highlands, as both courses reward accuracy and downplay distance.

Thomas enters with two top-10s at TPC River Highlands the last two years while gaining in all three tee-to-green areas in both years.

As far as win upside goes, Thomas holds the third-highest strokes gained ceiling among this field over everyone's last 50 rounds, trailing just Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who have seven combined wins in that sample.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win Travelers Championship (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+330)

To Finish Top 20 (+130)

Henley and Thomas tend to go hand-in-hand due to similar skillsets.

Henley quietly (just because he wasn't on coverage much) finished T10 at the U.S. Open last week at Oakmont while striping the irons as usual.

He's also one of the most accurate drivers in the field (9th over his last 50) and is 11th in approach over the last 50 rounds.

He's not as great off the tee as some others, but that's because of his distance -- not his accuracy. That works fine this week.

Henley has four top 25s in seven starts at this course in his career.

Ben Griffin

Odds To Win Travelers Championship (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Ben Griffin, over everyone's last 20 rounds of golf among this field, is the second-best golfer in the field behind just Scottie Scheffler.

That includes a T8 at the PGA Championship and a T10 at the U.S. Open. The others? A T46 at the Truist Championship, a win at the Charles Schwab, and a runner-up at the Memorial.

Griffin's not the most accurate player by any means, yet he has positive numbers across the board for long enough that we need to take note at 50/1.

Daniel Berger

Odds To Win Travelers Championship (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Daniel Berger's consistent play has kind of come to a close, as his last three results have been missed cut (Charles Schwab Challenge), missed cut (the Memorial Tournament), and T46 (U.S. Open).

However, Berger's irons were back at the U.S. Open, as was the driver.

Berger has two top-five finishes at TPC River Highlands in the past (back in 2016 and 2017), so the upside seems existent for DB to straight vibe this week in Connecticut.

Hideki Matsuyama

Odds To Win Travelers Championship (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+160)

Matsuyama has finished T13 and T23 here the last two years while putting well in both -- and gaining a lot of fairways in both.

While his recent form is quite spotty -- specifically, the results look pretty iffy -- he has actually spiked in various stats. Just never really at the same time in a particular week.

He's not that far removed from a win at the Sentry to kick off the year, and he's still 25th in approach play of his last 50 rounds despite some weaker-than-usual numbers.

Believe it or not, his distance splits suggest he's due for some positive putting regression as he is a 79th-percentile putter from within 15 feet on Tour this season.

