Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-0) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (4-3) after winning four road games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 228.5 -215 +180

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (68.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total five times out of seven chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in five of seven opportunities (71.4%).

Oklahoma City owns an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does on the road.

The Thunder have gone over the total in a higher percentage of home games (75%) than away games (50%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 33.1 points, 5 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 53.5% from the field and 32.6% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 63.3% from the field (seventh in league).

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 20.6 points, 9.2 boards and 2 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 24.1 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers receive 16.7 points per game from Jrue Holiday, plus 4.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 20.3 points, 3 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gives the Trail Blazers 8.4 points, 9.1 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

