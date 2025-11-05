Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 13th-ranked passing defense (203.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Bourne's next game versus the Rams, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Kendrick Bourne Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.4

4.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.51

33.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

With 46.3 fantasy points in 2025 (5.8 per game), Bourne is the 47th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 173rd overall.

In his last three games, Bourne has accumulated 9.2 total fantasy points (3.1 per game), grabbing seven balls (on eight targets) for 92 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bourne has grabbed 22 balls (on 28 targets) for 376 yards and zero touchdowns in his last five games, good for 37.6 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Bourne's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he caught five balls on nine targets for 142 yards, good for 14.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Kendrick Bourne let down his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Rams Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kendrick Bourne?