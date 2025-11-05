Creighton vs South Dakota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

The Creighton Bluejays (0-0) take on the South Dakota Coyotes (0-1) on November 5, 2025. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Creighton vs. South Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. South Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Creighton win (95.7%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Creighton-South Dakota spread (Creighton -28.5) or total (167.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Creighton vs. South Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

South Dakota put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Bluejays covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered 11 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they covered nine times in 11 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Coyotes were better at home (8-4-0) than away (6-9-0) last year.

Creighton vs. South Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton put together a 17-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81% of those games).

The Bluejays played as a moneyline favorite of -33333 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

South Dakota was an underdog 16 times last season and won four, or 25%, of those games.

The Coyotes were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Creighton has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.7% in this game.

Creighton vs. South Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Creighton was 131st in the country on offense (75.5 points scored per game) and 110th on defense (70.0 points allowed).

Last season, Creighton was 53rd in college basketball in rebounds (34.4 per game) and 172nd in rebounds conceded (31.1).

Creighton was 13th-best in the country in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

Creighton was 215th in the nation in turnovers per game (11.4) and -4-worst in turnovers forced (7.4) last year.

Because of South Dakota's defensive struggles last season, ranking -3-worst in the country with 83.7 points allowed per game, it had to rely on its offense, which ranked third-best in college basketball posting 85.2 points per game.

South Dakota ranked 152nd in the country with 32.5 rebounds per contest, but it gave up 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

South Dakota ranked 330th in the nation with 11.3 dimes per game.

South Dakota ranked 19th-best in the country by averaging just 9.2 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 62nd in college basketball (12.7 per contest).

