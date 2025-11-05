Kings vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

The Golden State Warriors (5-3) visit the Sacramento Kings (2-5) after losing three road games in a row. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The over/under is 227.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -2.5 227.5 -152 +128

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (54.9%)

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings are 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over five times out of eight chances this season.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (four of eight games with a set point total).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (3-0-1). Away, it is .250 (1-3-0).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 50% of the time this year, both at home (two of four) and away (two of four).

Kings Leaders

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 3.4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (10th in NBA).

DeMar DeRozan averages 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 50% from the floor.

Domantas Sabonis averages 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds and 4 assists.

Dennis Schroder averages 14.9 points, 3.4 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Russell Westbrook averages 13.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 26.8 points, 3.6 boards and 4.3 assists for the Warriors.

The Warriors get 19 points per game from Jimmy Butler III, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga provides the Warriors 16.4 points, 6.9 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors receive 8 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.1 boards and 6.4 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Brandin Podziemski.

