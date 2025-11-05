Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, WFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (2-5) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The point total is 226.5 in the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -7.5 226.5 -290 +235

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (80.8%)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over twice.

The Pelicans have eclipsed the over/under 57.1% of the time this year (four of seven games with a set point total).

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 27.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cooper Flagg averages 13.6 points, 6.3 boards and 2.9 assists.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Naji Marshall is averaging 7.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 15.4 points for the Pelicans, plus 6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jordan Poole averages 17.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 35.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.

The Pelicans are getting 13.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

The Pelicans receive 9.6 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 8 points, 5.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Derik Queen.

