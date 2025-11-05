Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-PH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSOH and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 235.5 -420 +330

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (87.2%)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over twice.

76ers games this season have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley averages 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Donovan Mitchell averages 29.5 points, 2.3 boards and 4.5 assists.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 27.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points, 7 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 10.9 points, 1.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 34.4 points, 4.9 boards and 8.4 assists for the 76ers.

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 19.3 points, 5.9 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 1 block.

The 76ers are getting 17 points, 4.4 boards and 5 assists per game from Quentin Grimes.

Joel Embiid averages 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

