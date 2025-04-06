Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSW

The Portland Trail Blazers (34-44) face the San Antonio Spurs (32-45) as only 2-point favorites on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2 227.5 -138 +118

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (59%)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have compiled a 44-33-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 36-41-0 this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 38 times out of 77 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in 43 of 77 opportunities (55.8%).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 40 opportunities in road games.

The Trail Blazers have exceeded the over/under in 20 of 38 home games (52.6%), compared to 18 of 40 road games (45%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 20-20-0 record) than on the road (.432, 16-21-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (23 times out of 40) than away (20 of 37) this year.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 16.9 points, 7.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.2 points, 2.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Toumani Camara is averaging 11.1 points, 2.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Donovan Clingan averages 6.2 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 53% from the floor.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 3.6 boards and 7.6 assists per game. He is also draining 42.8% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Spurs get 14.4 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists.

The Spurs receive 16.4 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 4 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Spurs get 12.6 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with an average of 1.8 treys.

