3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 1

NFL Prop Picks for Week 1

I'm pretty excited about Marvin Mims this season, and I think we can find value by buying into his increased role from the jump.

Mims set off on a mini-breakout in the latter half of his sophomore campaign, totaling 434 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns across the final seven games in 2024. He went for 49-plus yards in five of those seven games and erupted for 100-plus yards twice. Mind you, he never played more than 50.0% of the snaps in a single game, and he was operating on unsustainable efficiency.

The Denver Broncos cleared up the receiving room this offseason, though, and Mims played all 19 snaps alongside Bo Nix in Denver's preseason closer. Courtland Sutton is still top dog, but Mims seems to be in line for far more usage in 2025. It's a different role but one I think he can thrive in during Sunday's match against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have a 21st-ranked secondary, per Pro Football Focus, and the Broncos have a massive 26.5 implied team total. A large lead could force Denver into a heavy run script, but Mims can get his before this game (potentially) gets out of hand.

I am not on board with the New England Patriots' receiving room, but I can get behind Hunter Henry to catch four passes this Sunday.

Drake Maye started 11 games last season, and Henry was his main target. The veteran tight end earned a team-best 21.3% target share in this stretch and went over 3.5 receptions in 8 of 11 games, even posting 7-plus receptions in 3 outings. A safety blanket of sorts, Henry could be called on plenty in Maye's first ever Week 1 start, especially with the otherwise lacking options in New England.

The opposing Las Vegas Raiders coughed up the sixth-most targets and fifth-most catches to tight ends in 2024. It's a shaky defense, and this is Henry's first game back with OC Josh McDaniels, who was at the helm when Henry posted a career-high in touchdowns (9) in 2021.

Football season is back and so are Jameson Williams alternate lines.

Jamo enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024, totaling 7 scores and 1,001 receiving yards through 15 games. The deep threat paced receivers (minimum 50 receptions) with 17.3 yards per catch and collected the fourth-most 40-plus yard receptions (6) and most 50-plus yard receptions (5).

All in all, Williams took home 70-plus receiving yards in 8 out of 15 games, including an 80-yard outburst against the Green Bay Packers -- Jamo's foe for this weekend. That alone has me intrigued by these +178 odds, which imply only a 35.9% probability.

The Detroit Lions brought in a new offensive coordinator in John Morton this offseason. Morton and Williams both agree that the pairing will lead to more route runs for Jamo this season. Thus, we could expect more overall involvement and targets for Williams this season in addition to those long balls.

