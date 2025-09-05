3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 9/5/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

The Philadelphia Phillies draw a fantastic matchup versus Miami Marlins right-hander Valente Bellozo, which is supported by them sporting an implied team total above five runs.

Bellozo has spent most of the season as a multi-inning reliever and hasn't made a start since May. While he's produced a solid 3.91 ERA, a 4.93 SIERA and 4.76 xERA paint a very different picture. The righty has particularly poor metrics versus left-handed batters, showing a 5.51 xFIP, 13.2% strikeout rate, and 31.9% ground-ball rate in the split.

As a result, this should be a great opportunity for Bryce Harper to cash in with an RBI as the Phillies everyday No. 3 hitter. While he doesn't possess the scary power of teammate Kyle Schwarber, Harper is in the 79th percentile or better in barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and average exit velocity, all of which has helped him to a .380 xwOBA (90th percentile) and .517 xSLG (89th percentile).

Harper has performed well since the All-Star break, too, boasting a .372 wOBA and .289 ISO.

Rafael Devers is suddenly red-hot at the plate, and he's in a good spot to keep it going tonight.

Over his last three series, Devers is slashing an absurd .405/.476/.865 with 2 doubles, 5 home runs, 14 RBIs, and he's logged at least one RBI in seven of nine games over this stretch. While we have to acknowledge that he got a Coors Field bump earlier this week, this is still an incredibly impressive run.

Right-hander Michael McGreevy is another pitcher likely due for regression, as his 4.17 ERA doesn't line up with his 4.70 xERA or 4.50 SIERA. But what we can definitely count on is his struggles versus lefties. Against that handedness, McGreevy has been lit up for 1.59 HR/9, the result of a 5.10 xFIP, 13.7% K rate, and 33.7% GB rate.

It's been an up-and-down year at times for Devers, but ultimately, his overall numbers have settled into where we've come to expect, which includes a 56.4% hard-hit rate (98th percentile) and 15.5% barrel rate (93rd percentile).

Devers is locked in right now, so we shouldn't be surprised if he adds to his 97 RBIs tonight, and he's certainly capable of knocking himself in with one swing of the bat.

The Athletics-Los Angeles Angels matchup has the highest non-Coors, non-Wrigley total on Friday's slate (9.5), and most of that damage is expected to come from the Angels' lineup against Mason Barnett.

Barnett made his MLB debut last week versus the Texas Rangers, a start he probably wants to forget. Over four innings, he was rocked for five earned runs and eight hits with just one strikeout. A 5.0% strikeout rate and 7.6% swinging-strike rate doesn't exactly inspire confidence going forward.

Further, Barnett wasn't crushing it in Triple-A, either, putting up a 6.13 ERA, 5.37 xFIP, 22.8% K rate, and 11.9% BB rate. Perhaps better results will come for the pitching prospect down the line, but that time doesn't appear to be now.

While Mike Trout's days as an elite hitter seem to be behind us now, his 31.1% strikeout rate shouldn't be a concern against Barnett, and he's still got some pop when he connects behind a 14.5% barrel rate (89th percentile). He's also slugged 18 of his 20 home runs in same-handed matchups this year, which is another promising trend.

Trout should be batting third tonight, so he'll be in a prime spot to nab an RBI if Barnett pitches poorly again.

