3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 9/5/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream

It should be tough sledding for the Los Angeles Sparks on the road tonight.

Eliminated from the playoff picture with a loss, L.A. has a brutal assignment against an Atlanta Dream squad that's rounding into form with the W's best defensive rating (98.0 DRTG) over every team's respective last 10 games. Plus, the Sparks just lost to Atlanta on Wednesday, 86-75.

The Sparks have averaged just 78.5 PPG in two matchups with the Dream this season. Los Angeles' lightning-quick pace (96.7) comes to a screeching halt opposite Atlanta (93.0).

In theory, it's a tough matchup for LA given that the size of Cam Brink, Dearica Hamby, and Azura Stevens isn't quite the advantage it normally is when Atlanta's center duo of Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner also lurk the paint.

DRatings expects just 80.5 median points from the Sparks tonight -- which gives me a lot of confidence when their algorithm is probably weighting season-long average and Atlanta's defense hasn't been this strong a majority of the season.

Speaking of the aforementioned Hamby, I'm not sure the team's leading scorer will be able to replicate her 21 points from Wednesday, either.

Hamby shot an efficient 58.8% from the field against a tough defense, but the opportunities are slightly waning. With Brink basically fully back, her usage rate has shrunk from 26.3% before her return to 25.3% now. It's a tiny downgrade, and a 29.6% rate this season against a Dream squad loaded with size feels unsustainable from a two-game sample.

Her hot hand on Wednesday was also met with a chilly night from the field for Kelsey Plum (45.4%). I'm not sure that'll stick when Atlanta has allowed the 6th-most PPG to guards (45.3) but just 11th-most PPG to forwards (24.0).

Given I'm lower than the market on the Sparks' scoring potential, it also makes sense that their leading scorer would follow suit. Rotowire projects Hamby for just 16.5 median points tonight.

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

As has been the case the past month or so with the New York Liberty, we're watching the injury report.

The team might be in line to get very good news on Sabrina Ionescu (toe) before tonight's game. She's reportedly ramping up on-court activities, which might be why this line is inching the Liberty's way despite visiting the Seattle Storm on Friday.

Seattle is also in a sell-high position entering tonight's game. They've played five of their last seven games against non-playoff teams, but the 14-point win at the Lynx is probably the outcome that sticks out in bettors' minds. But we've seen their roller coaster ride up and down all year. They're also 2-0 against New York, who has suffered continuous injuries but still should be a championship-level threat when healthy.

DRatings has New York 53.3% likely to win tonight's game. If Ionescu suits up, there's not much doubt New York is the better squad, so getting plus money on that outcome given the optimistic news early today is an appealing wager.

