3 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 1

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 1

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Over 46.5 (-115)

Tetairoa McMillan Over 4.5 Receptions (-172)

Travis Etienne 40+ Rushing Yards (+106)

In the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers allowed the second-most expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) while the Jacksonville Jaguars surrendered the highest mark -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. The Jaguars drafting Travis Hunter is the most notable add between the two secondaries, but I doubt a rookie transforms this pass D in Week 1.

With that said, I doubt these offenses hesitate to air it out. Carolina averaged the ninth-fewest seconds per play last season while Jacksonville posted the fifth-fewest seconds per play. Of course, we should expect some changes from the Jaguars offense with Liam Coen taking over as head coach, but he's been apart of several pass-heavy attacks. Between the pace and iffy secondaries, I'll take the over.

In line with the passing attacks, the Panthers are rolling out their rookie first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. He should have a large workload awaiting after Adam Thielen was traded while Jalen Coker is expected to miss time from a quad injury.

Bryce Young posting -0.01 EPA/db over his final 10 starts of 2024 was a major improvement compared to -0.31 in the 2023 season. Our NFL projections forecast McMillan for 4.73 receptions in Week 1.

Rounding out our Same Game Parlay between the Panthers-Jaguars, I want some exposure to Jacksonville's run game. In 2024, the Jags totaled the seventh-fewest rushing attempts and eighth-fewest rushing yards per game. Coen was giving a lot of praise to Travis Etienne this week, highlighting his versatility.

Many have faded Etienne due to shaky efficiency over the last two seasons, but Coen's comments suggest plenty of work ahead. This is providing some excellent value across player props. For example, Etienne's rushing prop is only 36.5 yards, yet our projections have Etienne logging 46.2 rushing yards.

Carolina's rush defense is vulnerable after ceding the sixth-most rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per rushing attempt last season. With uncertainty surrounding the workload between Etienne and Tank Bigsby, getting +106 odds for Etienne to reach 40+ rushing yards feels like a bargain.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Chase Brown Over 67.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Joe Flacco Over 241.5 Passing Yards (-114)

David Njoku 6+ Receptions (+130)

Similar to the Panthers-Jaguars clash, I'm expecting points between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati gave up the eighth-most points per game (PPG) in 2024 while Cleveland allowed the sixth-most PPG. Furthermore, these teams had the two highest pass-play rates in the NFL. With plenty of points, this should mean a lot of success for player props.

Starting with Cincy's offense, avoiding the Browns' pass rush led by Myles Garrett is always smart. Leaning on the run game would help protect Joe Burrow, and Cleveland gave up the fourth-most RYOE per rushing attempt a season ago. The Browns' rush D should still have holes as starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins posted an alarming 42.8 rush defense grade in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. Cleveland's top linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) is out for the season, as well.

Chase Brown shined with 0.23 RYOE per rushing attempt in 2024, and he totaled 78.9 rushing yards per game in his eight appearances as the starter. Look for Brown to pick up right where he left off late in the 2024 season.

Moving to the Browns offense, I'm a fan of this passing attack for Week 1. The last time we saw Joe Flacco in Cleveland he totaled 323.2 passing yards per game over his five regular-season starts in 2023.

The Bengals return their entire starting secondary, which allowed the 11th-most passing yards per game last season. While the Browns will likely look to run the ball more often in 2025, the league's highest pass-play rate from 2024 is not going to completely disappear.

My favorite prop of this matchup is David Njoku to reach at least six receptions (+130). Much of this is leaning on his established connection with Flacco, for he provided four top-three weekly finishes in fantasy football during Flacco's five regular-season starts in 2023. This led to a nice stat total of 6.0 catches and 78.0 receiving yards per game in the split.

Njoku also dominated against Cincinnati in 2024, racking up 9.0 receptions and 71.0 receiving yards per contest over two meetings. The Bengals allowed the most receptions against tight ends (111) last season. With the same secondary returning, Njoku could be in store for another big outing.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Amon-Ra St. Brown to Record 70+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Jameson Williams to Record a 20+ Yard Reception (-200)

Lions Over 23.5 (-120)

The Detroit Lions (+190) visiting the Green Bay Packers (+175) is surely one of the top matchups of the week with the two carrying the shortest odds to win the NFC North. Green Bay is squarely in the spotlight after trading for Micah Parsons, but this defense could be a little overhyped right now. Let's dive into our Lions-centric Same Game Parlay.

There's a chance Parsons is on a limited snap count, taking away from the Packers' pass rush. After releasing Jaire Alexander, the starting cornerbacks are expected to be Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs. This is a suspect corner room as Nixon (60.7) and Hobbs (61.5) posted meh coverage grades last season.

Furthermore, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley leans on man coverage as Green Bay had the third-highest man coverage rate in 2024. Nixon (49.0) and Hobbs (49.1) struggled with weak man coverage grades a season ago.

This opens up success for Detroit's top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. His receiving prop is only 66.5 yards, and our projections have St. Brown reaching 75.6 receiving yards. He averaged 74.3 receiving yards per contest in 2024, and the Lions' primary targets are the same with Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta alongside St. Brown.

Williams is also a man coverage beater thanks to his elite speed. In fact, he totaled five catches for 80 receiving yards in his only matchup against the Packers last season -- which included a 28-yard reception. Pro Football Focus gave Williams a 75.4 receiving grade against man coverage compared to 72.1 when facing zone in 2024.

Ultimately, Green Bay's pass D is probably going to depend on its pass rush. Detroit still has a quality offensive line -- especially at the offensive tackle spots. Jared Goff should have enough time to take some shots to Williams. Look for Williams to haul in at least one big play against a concerning cornerback group.

The Lions' passing offense should have success -- especially when Goff posted 0.23 EPA/db over two meetings last year. If the passing attack is clicking, I like Detroit's chances of going over 23.5 points. I'm all in on the Lions offense for Week 1.

