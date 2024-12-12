Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 13

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and FDSSW

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-16) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (12-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 13, 2024 at Moda Center. The game airs on KATU and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 223 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -3.5 223 -166 +140

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (55.9%)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 11 times in 24 games with a set spread.

In the Trail Blazers' 24 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over on 11 of 24 set point totals (45.8%).

San Antonio has a better record against the spread in home games (7-8-0) than it does in road games (4-5-0).

In home games, the Spurs go over the over/under 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 55.6% of games (five of nine).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (6-5-0) than away (6-6-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over six of 11 times at home (54.5%), and five of 13 away (38.5%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points, 10.4 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (first in league).

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 4 boards and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie averages 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 2.6 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 11.8 points, 5.8 boards and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Jerami Grant averages 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is also sinking 38% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Anfernee Simons averages 16.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is draining 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Per game, Deandre Ayton provides the Trail Blazers 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 9 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

