Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 27

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Sunday, October 27, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) are favored by 6 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-2) on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on KATU and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup's over/under is 219.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -6 -110 -110 219 -110 -110 -245 +200

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (80.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

The Trail Blazers had an ATS record of 27-29-3 as underdogs of 6 points or greater last year.

Pelicans games hit the over 37 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Trail Blazers games last year, 40 hit the over.

New Orleans covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last season. NOLA covered 20 times in 40 games at home, and it covered 24 times in 42 games when playing on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Portland had a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than away (.512, 21-18-2).

Pelicans Leaders

Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 22.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.4 assists per game. He also sank 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Last season, Zion Williamson recorded an average of 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Brandon Ingram collected 20.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He also made 49.2% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

CJ McCollum averaged 20 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists. He sank 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.6 triples per game (third in NBA).

Last season, Herbert Jones posted 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He drained 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija collected 14.7 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists last year, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Deandre Ayton averaged 16.7 points, 11.1 boards and 1.6 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant recorded 21 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons put up 22.6 points, 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Scoot Henderson collected 14 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

