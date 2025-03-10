Towson vs Delaware Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 1 seed Towson Tigers (22-10, 16-2 CAA) and the No. 12 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (15-19, 5-13 CAA) meet in the CAA tournament Monday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Towson vs. Delaware Game Info and Odds

Towson vs. Delaware Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Towson win (72.2%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Monday's Towson-Delaware spread (Towson -5.5) or total (145.5 points).

Towson vs. Delaware: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Towson has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Delaware has covered 13 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Towson (3-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (30%) than Delaware (6-2) does as the underdog (75%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they have in road tilts (8-6-0).

Against the spread, the Fightin' Blue Hens have had better results away (6-8-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Towson has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 conference games.

Delaware's CAA record against the spread is 6-13-0.

Towson vs. Delaware: Moneyline Betting Stats

Towson has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (77.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or shorter on the moneyline.

Delaware has won 22.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-14).

The Fightin' Blue Hens have a record of 2-8 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (20%).

Towson has an implied victory probability of 68.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Towson vs. Delaware Head-to-Head Comparison

Towson outscores opponents by 3.7 points per game (scoring 69.9 per game to rank 286th in college basketball while allowing 66.2 per outing to rank 33rd in college basketball) and has a +118 scoring differential overall.

Tyler Tejada's team-leading 16.8 points per game ranks 126th in the nation.

Delaware puts up 77.2 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 78.1 per contest (325th in college basketball). It has a -29 scoring differential.

John Camden is ranked 148th in the country with a team-leading 16.5 points per game.

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 96th in the country, and are 3.8 more than the 29.5 their opponents grab per contest.

Mekhi Lowery leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (508th in college basketball action).

The Fightin' Blue Hens rank 339th in the country at 28.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 fewer than the 33.1 their opponents average.

Camden paces the Fightin' Blue Hens with 5.2 rebounds per game (540th in college basketball).

Towson ranks 208th in college basketball by averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 84th in college basketball, allowing 89.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Fightin' Blue Hens rank 99th in college basketball averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 339th, allowing 100 points per 100 possessions.

