NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 3
Today's NBA slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the important games in the article below.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (60.47% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-6.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -240, Pacers +198
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI
Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.41% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-9)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -375, Nets +300
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSN
New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (82.48% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-11.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -599, Wizards +450
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT
Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (88.69% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -490, Jazz +380
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, Jazz+, KJZZ
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (58.27% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-4)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -172, Grizzlies +144
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (75.75% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-12.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -649, Mavericks +480
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (72.82% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-12.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -621, Kings +460
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (55.40% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -158, Lakers +134
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, SportsNet LA, NBA TV
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (71.84% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-8)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -295, Heat +240
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
