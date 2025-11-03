NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 3

Today's NBA slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We have you covered with betting odds for each of the important games in the article below.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (60.47% win probability)

Pacers (60.47% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-6.5)

Bucks (-6.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Bucks -240, Pacers +198

Bucks -240, Pacers +198 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (79.41% win probability)

Timberwolves (79.41% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-9)

Timberwolves (-9) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -375, Nets +300

Timberwolves -375, Nets +300 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSN

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Knicks (82.48% win probability)

Knicks (82.48% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-11.5)

Knicks (-11.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Knicks -599, Wizards +450

Knicks -599, Wizards +450 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Celtics (88.69% win probability)

Celtics (88.69% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Celtics -490, Jazz +380

Celtics -490, Jazz +380 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, Jazz+, KJZZ

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (58.27% win probability)

Grizzlies (58.27% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-4)

Pistons (-4) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Pistons -172, Grizzlies +144

Pistons -172, Grizzlies +144 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Rockets (75.75% win probability)

Rockets (75.75% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-12.5)

Rockets (-12.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -649, Mavericks +480

Rockets -649, Mavericks +480 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, KFAA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (72.82% win probability)

Nuggets (72.82% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-12.5)

Nuggets (-12.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -621, Kings +460

Nuggets -621, Kings +460 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (55.40% win probability)

Trail Blazers (55.40% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-3.5)

Trail Blazers (-3.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -158, Lakers +134

Trail Blazers -158, Lakers +134 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, SportsNet LA, NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Clippers (71.84% win probability)

Clippers (71.84% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8)

Clippers (-8) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Clippers -295, Heat +240

Clippers -295, Heat +240 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

