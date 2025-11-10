Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-3) are favored (-7) to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 10, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs on FDSSUN and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7 246.5 -295 +240

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (59.6%)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-6-0).

In the Heat's 10 games this year, they have seven wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over five times.

Heat games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

At home, Cleveland sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.400).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in two of five home matchups (40%). In road games, they have hit the over in three of five games (60%).

Against the spread, Miami has been better at home (4-0-0) than away (3-2-1).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have finished over less frequently at home (two of four, 50%) than away (four of six, 66.7%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 20 points, 8.5 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 31.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Mitchell averages 30.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 57.7% from the field.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 5.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 40.8% from the field and 29.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 57.4% of his shots from the field.

The Heat get 17.3 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Heat are getting 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game from Davion Mitchell.

The Heat get 9.7 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 7.7 boards and 0.6 assists.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

