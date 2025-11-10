Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and FDSWI

The Dallas Mavericks (3-7) are just 2-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks (6-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 10, 2025. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2 231.5 -126 +108

Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (55%)

Mavericks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread six times over 10 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 4-6-0 this season.

Bucks games have gone over the total five times this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

At home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (4-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-2-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total four times in six opportunities this season (66.7%). On the road, they have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Dallas has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 2-4-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over one of six times at home (16.7%), and one of four on the road (25%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.8 points, 6.2 assists and 12.3 boards.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (sixth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Cole Anthony averages 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 2 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Cooper Flagg gets the Mavericks 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is making 37.5% of his shots from the field and 27.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 10.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Max Christie averages 13.1 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

