Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet LA

The Charlotte Hornets (3-6) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers (7-3) at Spectrum Center on Monday, November 10, 2025. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is 229.5.

Hornets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -7.5 229.5 -300 +245

Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (66.4%)

Hornets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread seven times over 10 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, eight of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of nine chances.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 44.4% of the time (four out of nine games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in five games at home, and it has covered four times in five games when playing on the road.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (100%) than away games (60%).

This year, Charlotte is 2-2-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (one time out of four) than on the road (three of five) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 37 points, 10 rebounds and 9.5 assists, shooting 49% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown, with 3.7 made treys per contest.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 5.1 boards and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Deandre Ayton averages 16.8 points, 8 boards and 1 assists, shooting 67.3% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Jake Laravia is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 7.2 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 40% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Per game, Kon Knueppel provides the Hornets 16.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He is draining 81.3% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 7.3 boards and 0.6 assists per contest. He is draining 64.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Tre Mann averages 11.1 points, 3.4 boards and 3 assists. He is draining 35.2% of his shots from the field and 28% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

