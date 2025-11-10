Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSW

The Chicago Bulls (6-3) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (7-2) on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -3.5 234.5 -156 +132

Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (58.6%)

Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have gone 3-4-2 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over five times this season.

The Bulls have hit the over 55.6% of the time this season (five of nine games with a set point total).

San Antonio has a better record against the spread when playing at home (2-1-2) than it does in away games (1-3-0).

In terms of point totals, the Spurs hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total two times in five opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over three times in four opportunities (75%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (5-0-0) than on the road (2-2-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have gone over more frequently at home (three of five, 60%) than on the road (two of four, 50%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 12.9 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 3.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Stephon Castle is averaging 18.2 points, 7.4 assists and 5.8 boards.

Devin Vassell is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 60.3% from the floor.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.6 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 21.4 points for the Bulls, plus 9.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

Nikola Vucevic averages 17.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also making 55.8% of his shots from the floor and 47.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Bulls are getting 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Tre Jones.

The Bulls get 13.1 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 4 boards and 2.9 assists.

Per game, Matas Buzelis gets the Bulls 14.2 points, 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.