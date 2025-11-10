Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 10

Clippers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) are 6-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-5) on Monday, November 10, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSSC. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6 224.5 -180 +152

Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (70.1%)

Clippers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread one time this season (1-8-0).

The Hawks are 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, five of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 10 chances.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in four of 10 opportunities (40%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and away (2-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 40% of the time this season, both at home (two of five) and away (two of five).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 22 points, 9.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor and 45.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 boards and 0.9 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 20.6 points for the Hawks, plus 8.4 boards and 4.9 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 13 points, 8.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Dyson Daniels averages 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is draining 48.3% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks receive 17.6 points per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus 2.6 boards and 3.2 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 17.6 points, 6.3 boards and 3.3 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.4% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.