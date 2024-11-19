Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Tuesday 11/19/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Cavaliers at Celtics
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Celtics (74.4%)
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell*
|Ty Jerome
|SF
|Isaac Okoro (Q)
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday* (Q)
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jayson Tatum
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Al Horford
|C
|Al Horford
|Neemias Queta
Hornets at Nets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Nets (70.8%)
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Miles Bridges
|Miles Bridges
|C
|Grant Williams
|Grant Williams
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|SF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith (Q)
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|C
|Ben Simmons
|Ben Simmons
Nuggets at Grizzlies
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
numberFire Prediction: Nuggets (59.5%)
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Peyton Watson
|Peyton Watson
|C
|Nikola Jokic* (Q)
|Dario Saric
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|SF
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|PF
|Brandon Clarke
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Pelicans at Mavericks
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Mavericks (61.3%)
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|SG
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Javonte Green
|Javonte Green
|PF
|Trey Murphy III* (Q)
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic* (Q)
|Kyrie Irving
|SG
|Kyrie Irving
|Quentin Grimes
|SF
|Klay Thompson
|Klay Thompson
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively
|Dereck Lively
Thunder at Spurs
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Thunder (76.0%)
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace*
|Isaiah Joe
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Aaron Wiggins
|PF
|Aaron Wiggins
|Luguentz Dort
|C
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Stephon Castle
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Zach Collins
|Zach Collins
Jazz at Lakers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
numberFire Prediction: Lakers (75.4%)
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Kyle Filipowski
|Kyle Filipowski
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Austin Reaves
|Austin Reaves
|SG
|Cam Reddish* (Q)
|Max Christie
|SF
|Rui Hachimura* (Q)
|Dalton Knecht
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis (Q)
|Anthony Davis
