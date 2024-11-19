Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Tuesday 11/19/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Cavaliers at Celtics

numberFire Prediction: Celtics (74.4%)

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell* Ty Jerome SF Isaac Okoro (Q) Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday* (Q) Jaylen Brown SF Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Al Horford C Al Horford Neemias Queta

Hornets at Nets

numberFire Prediction: Nets (70.8%)

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller Brandon Miller PF Miles Bridges Miles Bridges C Grant Williams Grant Williams

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SG Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas SF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson PF Dorian Finney-Smith (Q) Dorian Finney-Smith C Ben Simmons Ben Simmons

Nuggets at Grizzlies

numberFire Prediction: Nuggets (59.5%)

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Peyton Watson Peyton Watson C Nikola Jokic* (Q) Dario Saric

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scotty Pippen Jr. Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane Desmond Bane SF Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells PF Brandon Clarke Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Pelicans at Mavericks

numberFire Prediction: Mavericks (61.3%)

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Brandon Boston Jr. Brandon Boston Jr. SG Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram SF Javonte Green Javonte Green PF Trey Murphy III* (Q) Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Yves Missi

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic* (Q) Kyrie Irving SG Kyrie Irving Quentin Grimes SF Klay Thompson Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Dereck Lively Dereck Lively

Thunder at Spurs

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (76.0%)

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace* Isaiah Joe SF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins PF Aaron Wiggins Luguentz Dort C Jalen Williams Jalen Williams

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle Stephon Castle SF Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie PF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes C Zach Collins Zach Collins

Jazz at Lakers

numberFire Prediction: Lakers (75.4%)

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Kyle Filipowski Kyle Filipowski

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Austin Reaves Austin Reaves SG Cam Reddish* (Q) Max Christie SF Rui Hachimura* (Q) Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis (Q) Anthony Davis

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.