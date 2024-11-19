menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups, Predictions, and Odds: Tuesday 11/19/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Cavaliers at Celtics

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Cleveland Cavaliers
@
Boston Celtics
Nov 20 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Celtics (74.4%)

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan Mitchell*Ty Jerome
SFIsaac Okoro (Q)Isaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue Holiday* (Q)Jaylen Brown
SFJaylen BrownJayson Tatum
PFJayson TatumAl Horford
CAl HorfordNeemias Queta

Hornets at Nets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Charlotte Hornets
@
Brooklyn Nets
Nov 20 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Nets (70.8%)

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon MillerBrandon Miller
PFMiles BridgesMiles Bridges
CGrant WilliamsGrant Williams

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SGCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
SFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
PFDorian Finney-Smith (Q)Dorian Finney-Smith
CBen SimmonsBen Simmons

Nuggets at Grizzlies

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Denver Nuggets
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 20 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Nuggets (59.5%)

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFPeyton WatsonPeyton Watson
CNikola Jokic* (Q)Dario Saric

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScotty Pippen Jr.Scotty Pippen Jr.
SGDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
SFJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
PFBrandon ClarkeBrandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Pelicans at Mavericks

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Dallas Mavericks
Nov 20 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Mavericks (61.3%)

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGBrandon Boston Jr.Brandon Boston Jr.
SGBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
SFJavonte GreenJavonte Green
PFTrey Murphy III* (Q)Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
CYves MissiYves Missi

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka Doncic* (Q)Kyrie Irving
SGKyrie IrvingQuentin Grimes
SFKlay ThompsonKlay Thompson
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDereck LivelyDereck Lively

Thunder at Spurs

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Oklahoma City Thunder
@
San Antonio Spurs
Nov 20 2:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (76.0%)

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason Wallace*Isaiah Joe
SFLuguentz DortAaron Wiggins
PFAaron WigginsLuguentz Dort
CJalen WilliamsJalen Williams

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGStephon CastleStephon Castle
SFJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
PFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
CZach CollinsZach Collins

Jazz at Lakers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Utah Jazz
@
Los Angeles Lakers
Nov 20 3:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

numberFire Prediction: Lakers (75.4%)

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CKyle FilipowskiKyle Filipowski

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAustin ReavesAustin Reaves
SGCam Reddish* (Q)Max Christie
SFRui Hachimura* (Q)Dalton Knecht
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony Davis (Q)Anthony Davis

