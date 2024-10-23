Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 10/23/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.
Today's NBA Lineup Projections
Indiana at Detroit Odds
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton*
|Andrew Nembhard
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Ben Sheppard
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Aaron Nesmith
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham*
|Marcus Sasser
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Malik Beasley*
|Troy Brown Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris*
|Chimezie Metu
|C
|Jalen Duren*
|James Wiseman
- Tim Hardaway Jr. could start instead of Malik Beasley.
Brooklyn at Atlanta Odds
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dennis Schroder*
|Cameron Thomas
|SG
|Cameron Thomas
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Ben Simmons*
|Trendon Watford
|PF
|Cameron Johnson*
|Noah Clowney
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nicolas Claxton
- Dorian Finney-Smith could start instead of Ben Simmons.
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Dejounte Murray
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher*
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|PF
|Jalen Johnson*
|De'Andre Hunter
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
- Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela seem set, but Dyson Daniels and/or De'Andre Hunter could start over Bogdan Bogdanovic and/or Zaccharie Risacher.
Orlando at Miami Odds
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope*
|Gary Harris
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|Paolo Banchero
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Terry Rozier*
|Delon Wright
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SF
|Jimmy Butler*
|Caleb Martin
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Nikola Jovic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Milwaukee at Philadelphia Odds
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.*
|Patrick Beverley
|SF
|Taurean Prince*
|Khris Middleton
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo*
|Bobby Portis
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Eric Gordon*
|Kyle Lowry
|SF
|Caleb Martin*
|Kelly Oubre
|PF
|Kelly Oubre
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Andre Drummond*
|Joel Embiid
Cleveland at Toronto Odds
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell*
|Max Strus
|SF
|Caris LeVert*
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Dean Wade
|C
|Jarrett Allen*
|Evan Mobley
- Isaac Okoro could start instead of Caris LeVert.
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Immanuel Quickley*
|Javon Freeman-Liberty
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|Ochai Agbaji*
|Gary Trent Jr.
|PF
|Scottie Barnes*
|Jordan Nwora
|C
|Jakob Poeltl*
|Kelly Olynyk
Charlotte at Houston Odds
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball*
|Tre Mann
|SG
|Josh Green*
|Nick Smith Jr.
|SF
|Brandon Miller*
|Bryce McGowens
|PF
|Miles Bridges*
|Marques Bolden
|C
|Nick Richards*
|Aleksej Pokusevski
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet*
|Jalen Green
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Dillon Brooks*
|Cam Whitmore
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun*
|Jock Landale
Chicago at New Orleans Odds
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SG
|Josh Giddey*
|Ayo Dosunmu
|SF
|Zach LaVine*
|Alex Caruso
|PF
|Patrick Williams*
|DeMar DeRozan
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dejounte Murray*
|C.J. McCollum
|SG
|C.J. McCollum
|Brandon Ingram
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Herbert Jones
|PF
|Zion Williamson*
|Trey Murphy III
|C
|Daniel Theis*
|Jonas Valanciunas
- Herbert Jones could start instead of Daniel Theis.
Memphis at Utah Odds
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant*
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|SG
|Marcus Smart*
|Jordan Goodwin
|SF
|Desmond Bane*
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Santi Aldama*
|Jake LaRavia
|C
|Zach Edey*
|Trey Jemison
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Collin Sexton*
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Keyonte George
|Johnny Juzang
|SF
|Taylor Hendricks
|Luka Samanic
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen*
|Taylor Hendricks
|C
|Walker Kessler*
|Omer Yurtseven
Phoenix at LA Clippers Odds
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones*
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Bradley Beal
|SF
|Bradley Beal
|Grayson Allen
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Jusuf Nurkic
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Amir Coffey
|SF
|Norman Powell*
|Paul George
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.*
|Terance Mann
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
Golden State at Portland Odds
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Brandin Podziemski*
|Klay Thompson
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga*
|Draymond Green
|C
|Draymond Green
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons*
|Dalano Banton
|SG
|Scoot Henderson*
|Rayan Rupert
|SF
|Deni Avdija*
|Kris Murray
|PF
|Jerami Grant*
|Justin Minaya
|C
|Deandre Ayton*
|Duop Reath
