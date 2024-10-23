menu item
NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 10/23/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 10/23/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For confirmed lineups, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

An asterisk (*) indicates a new projected starter compared to the team's prior starting lineup.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

Indiana at Detroit Odds

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Indiana Pacers
@
Detroit Pistons
Oct 23 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese Haliburton*Andrew Nembhard
SGAndrew NembhardBen Sheppard
SFAaron NesmithAaron Nesmith
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade Cunningham*Marcus Sasser
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFMalik Beasley*Troy Brown Jr.
PFTobias Harris*Chimezie Metu
CJalen Duren*James Wiseman

  • Tim Hardaway Jr. could start instead of Malik Beasley.

Brooklyn at Atlanta Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Brooklyn Nets
@
Atlanta Hawks
Oct 23 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDennis Schroder*Cameron Thomas
SGCameron ThomasMikal Bridges
SFBen Simmons*Trendon Watford
PFCameron Johnson*Noah Clowney
CNicolas ClaxtonNicolas Claxton

  • Dorian Finney-Smith could start instead of Ben Simmons.

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGBogdan BogdanovicDejounte Murray
SFZaccharie Risacher*Bogdan Bogdanovic
PFJalen Johnson*De'Andre Hunter
CClint CapelaClint Capela

  • Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela seem set, but Dyson Daniels and/or De'Andre Hunter could start over Bogdan Bogdanovic and/or Zaccharie Risacher.

Orlando at Miami Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Miami Heat
Oct 23 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-Pope*Gary Harris
SFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
PFPaolo BancheroPaolo Banchero
CWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTerry Rozier*Delon Wright
SGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SFJimmy Butler*Caleb Martin
PFNikola JovicNikola Jovic
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Milwaukee at Philadelphia Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Milwaukee Bucks
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Oct 23 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGGary Trent Jr.*Patrick Beverley
SFTaurean Prince*Khris Middleton
PFGiannis Antetokounmpo*Bobby Portis
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGEric Gordon*Kyle Lowry
SFCaleb Martin*Kelly Oubre
PFKelly OubreTobias Harris
CAndre Drummond*Joel Embiid

Cleveland at Toronto Odds

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Cleveland Cavaliers
@
Toronto Raptors
Oct 23 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan Mitchell*Max Strus
SFCaris LeVert*Isaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyDean Wade
CJarrett Allen*Evan Mobley

  • Isaac Okoro could start instead of Caris LeVert.

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGImmanuel Quickley*Javon Freeman-Liberty
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFOchai Agbaji*Gary Trent Jr.
PFScottie Barnes*Jordan Nwora
CJakob Poeltl*Kelly Olynyk

Charlotte at Houston Odds

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Charlotte Hornets
@
Houston Rockets
Oct 24 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo Ball*Tre Mann
SGJosh Green*Nick Smith Jr.
SFBrandon Miller*Bryce McGowens
PFMiles Bridges*Marques Bolden
CNick Richards*Aleksej Pokusevski

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleet*Jalen Green
SGJalen GreenAmen Thompson
SFDillon Brooks*Cam Whitmore
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen Sengun*Jock Landale

Chicago at New Orleans Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Chicago Bulls
@
New Orleans Pelicans
Oct 24 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCoby WhiteCoby White
SGJosh Giddey*Ayo Dosunmu
SFZach LaVine*Alex Caruso
PFPatrick Williams*DeMar DeRozan
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDejounte Murray*C.J. McCollum
SGC.J. McCollumBrandon Ingram
SFBrandon IngramHerbert Jones
PFZion Williamson*Trey Murphy III
CDaniel Theis*Jonas Valanciunas

  • Herbert Jones could start instead of Daniel Theis.

Memphis at Utah Odds

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Utah Jazz
Oct 24 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa Morant*Scotty Pippen Jr.
SGMarcus Smart*Jordan Goodwin
SFDesmond Bane*Gregory Jackson
PFSanti Aldama*Jake LaRavia
CZach Edey*Trey Jemison

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCollin Sexton*Keyonte George
SGKeyonte GeorgeJohnny Juzang
SFTaylor HendricksLuka Samanic
PFLauri Markkanen*Taylor Hendricks
CWalker Kessler*Omer Yurtseven

Phoenix at LA Clippers Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Phoenix Suns
@
Los Angeles Clippers
Oct 24 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus Jones*Devin Booker
SGDevin BookerBradley Beal
SFBradley BealGrayson Allen
PFKevin DurantKevin Durant
CJusuf NurkicJusuf Nurkic

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannAmir Coffey
SFNorman Powell*Paul George
PFDerrick Jones Jr.*Terance Mann
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Golden State at Portland Odds

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Portland Trail Blazers
Oct 24 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGBrandin Podziemski*Klay Thompson
SFAndrew WigginsAndrew Wiggins
PFJonathan Kuminga*Draymond Green
CDraymond GreenTrayce Jackson-Davis

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee Simons*Dalano Banton
SGScoot Henderson*Rayan Rupert
SFDeni Avdija*Kris Murray
PFJerami Grant*Justin Minaya
CDeandre Ayton*Duop Reath

