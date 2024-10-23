Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 10/23/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

Today's NBA Lineup Projections

Indiana at Detroit Odds

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton* Andrew Nembhard SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham* Marcus Sasser SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Malik Beasley* Troy Brown Jr. PF Tobias Harris* Chimezie Metu C Jalen Duren* James Wiseman

Tim Hardaway Jr. could start instead of Malik Beasley.

Brooklyn at Atlanta Odds

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dennis Schroder* Cameron Thomas SG Cameron Thomas Mikal Bridges SF Ben Simmons* Trendon Watford PF Cameron Johnson* Noah Clowney C Nicolas Claxton Nicolas Claxton

Dorian Finney-Smith could start instead of Ben Simmons.

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Bogdan Bogdanovic Dejounte Murray SF Zaccharie Risacher* Bogdan Bogdanovic PF Jalen Johnson* De'Andre Hunter C Clint Capela Clint Capela

Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela seem set, but Dyson Daniels and/or De'Andre Hunter could start over Bogdan Bogdanovic and/or Zaccharie Risacher.

Orlando at Miami Odds

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope* Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr.

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Terry Rozier* Delon Wright SG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SF Jimmy Butler* Caleb Martin PF Nikola Jovic Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee at Philadelphia Odds

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Gary Trent Jr.* Patrick Beverley SF Taurean Prince* Khris Middleton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo* Bobby Portis C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Eric Gordon* Kyle Lowry SF Caleb Martin* Kelly Oubre PF Kelly Oubre Tobias Harris C Andre Drummond* Joel Embiid

Cleveland at Toronto Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell* Max Strus SF Caris LeVert* Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Dean Wade C Jarrett Allen* Evan Mobley

Isaac Okoro could start instead of Caris LeVert.

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Immanuel Quickley* Javon Freeman-Liberty SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF Ochai Agbaji* Gary Trent Jr. PF Scottie Barnes* Jordan Nwora C Jakob Poeltl* Kelly Olynyk

Charlotte at Houston Odds

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball* Tre Mann SG Josh Green* Nick Smith Jr. SF Brandon Miller* Bryce McGowens PF Miles Bridges* Marques Bolden C Nick Richards* Aleksej Pokusevski

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet* Jalen Green SG Jalen Green Amen Thompson SF Dillon Brooks* Cam Whitmore PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun* Jock Landale

Chicago at New Orleans Odds

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Coby White Coby White SG Josh Giddey* Ayo Dosunmu SF Zach LaVine* Alex Caruso PF Patrick Williams* DeMar DeRozan C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dejounte Murray* C.J. McCollum SG C.J. McCollum Brandon Ingram SF Brandon Ingram Herbert Jones PF Zion Williamson* Trey Murphy III C Daniel Theis* Jonas Valanciunas

Herbert Jones could start instead of Daniel Theis.

Memphis at Utah Odds

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant* Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Marcus Smart* Jordan Goodwin SF Desmond Bane* Gregory Jackson PF Santi Aldama* Jake LaRavia C Zach Edey* Trey Jemison

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Collin Sexton* Keyonte George SG Keyonte George Johnny Juzang SF Taylor Hendricks Luka Samanic PF Lauri Markkanen* Taylor Hendricks C Walker Kessler* Omer Yurtseven

Phoenix at LA Clippers Odds

Moneyline Total Points Spread Betting Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers Oct 24 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones* Devin Booker SG Devin Booker Bradley Beal SF Bradley Beal Grayson Allen PF Kevin Durant Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic Jusuf Nurkic

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Amir Coffey SF Norman Powell* Paul George PF Derrick Jones Jr.* Terance Mann C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

Golden State at Portland Odds

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski* Klay Thompson SF Andrew Wiggins Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga* Draymond Green C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons* Dalano Banton SG Scoot Henderson* Rayan Rupert SF Deni Avdija* Kris Murray PF Jerami Grant* Justin Minaya C Deandre Ayton* Duop Reath

