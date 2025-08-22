FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 8/22/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nathan Eovaldi ($10,500)

Among pitchers with 120-plus innings thrown this season, Nathan Eovaldi is sporting the 8th-best SIERA (3.20), 2nd-best WHIP (0.87), 21st-highest strikeout rate (25.5%), and 8th-best HR/9 (0.73), making him the "safest" pitcher on Friday's slate. Besides the Cleveland Guardians logging the fourth-worst wRC+ (91) against right-handed pitching this season, they are posting the sixth-worst wOBA (.278) and fifth-worst wRC+ (77) in baseball across the last 14 days.

Shane Bieber ($9,000)

We haven't seen Shane Bieber make a start in the majors since April 2 of the 2024 season, but he's earned a 1.86 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 11.5 K/9 over seven starts in the minors this year, even reaching 90 pitches in his final rehab outing. In addition to loanDepot park being 23rd in Park Factor this season, the Miami Marlins have the 10th-worst wOBA (.305), 10th-worst wRC+ (92), and 8th-worst ISO (.140) across the last 14 days of action.

Zebby Matthews ($8,300)

Zebby Matthews has been a bit of a boom-or-bust option at pitcher, evidenced by his 44th percentile xERA (4.06), 90th percentile strikeout rate (29.9%), and 16th percentile barrel rate (10.5%) in his first 10 starts. We could see more positives than negatives from Matthews on Friday against a Chicago White Sox squad that has cooled off recently, recording the 12th-worst wOBA (.308), 13th-worst wRC+ (96), and 5th-worst ISO (.131) in the last 14 days.

Ryne Nelson ($8,100)

Ryne Nelson isn't a pitcher I'd typically recommend, but he's tallied 30-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in five straight home starts. He's registered a 3.47 xFIP, 0.92 WHIP, and 0.47 HR/9 at Chase Field (compared to a 4.57 xFIP, 1.22 WHIP, and 1.62 HR/9 on the road). The Cincinnati Reds also aren't a team that scares me, as they have accrued the 10th-worst wOBA (.311), 10th-worst wRC+ (93), 5th-worst ISO (.136), and 9th-highest strikeout rate (22.9%) versus right-handed hurlers over the last 30 days.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Geraldo Perdomo ($3,700), Ketel Marte ($4,000), Corbin Carroll ($4,100), and Pavin Smith ($2,900)

Over the last 30 days, the Arizona Diamondbacks have the 10th-best wRC+ (118), 10th-best ISO (.192), and 8th-lowest strikeout rate (20.2%) at home, and they'll get to face Zack Littell along with a weak Reds bullpen. While Littell hasn't looked bad since joining Cincinnati, he's still in the 26th percentile in xERA (4.50) and 22nd percentile in barrel rate (10.0%). Plus, Reds' relievers have produced the second-worst SIERA (4.48), sixth-worst HR/9 (1.43), and fifth-worst barrel rate (8.7%) across the last two weeks.

Tampa Bay Rays

Players to Target: Chandler Simpson ($2,900), Brandon Lowe ($3,100), Junior Caminero ($3,600), and Josh Lowe ($2,900)

Miles Mikolas is on the bump for the St. Louis Cardinals with his 4.79 SIERA and 11.9% barrel rate, which means the Tampa Bay Rays are in a fantastic spot to light up the scoreboard at hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field (fourth in home run park factor in 2025). Righty Junior Caminero boasts a 125 wRC+ and .267 ISO versus righties, though Mikolas is permitting 1.75 HR/9, and a 48.2% flyball rate to left-handed hitters (compared to 1.29 HR/9 and a 38.4% flyball rate to right-handed hitters). That puts Chandler Simpson, Brandon Lowe, and Josh Lowe on our radar, too.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Isaac Collins ($2,900), William Contreras ($3,200), Andrew Vaughn ($2,900), and Blake Perkins ($3,100)

Although it's a small sample of three starts, Carson Whisenhunt has mightily struggled to the tune of a 4.98 SIERA and 5.23 xFIP, which isn't ideal ahead of a road date against the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee has the second-best wRC+ (136), seventh-best ISO (.193), and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.0%) in the last 30 days. With Whisenhunt having coughed up a .484 wOBA, 4.50 HR/9, and 55.2% flyball rate to righties (compared to a .139 wOBA, 1.42 HR/9, and 40.0% flyball rate to lefties), I'd primarily focus on the right-handed sluggers when stacking the Brewers.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,800), Trevor Larnach ($2,800), Brooks Lee ($2,700), and Luke Keaschall ($3,100)

Since making his debut for the White Sox on June 15, Aaron Civale is tallying a 4.70 SIERA, 4.75 xFIP, and 1.34 WHIP, and he's surrendered a total of 16 hits and 12 earned runs across his last two starts. Meanwhile, Byron Buxton (129 wRC+ vs. RHP), Trevor Larnach (118 wRC+), and Luke Keaschall (222 wRC+) have strong splits against right-handed pitchers, while Brooks Lee has scored 15-plus FDPs in four of his last five appearances.

