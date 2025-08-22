3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 8/22/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Max Fried has gone for at least seven punchouts only twice over his last eight outings, and I like him to go under 6.5 Ks today in a tough date with the Boston Red Sox.

Max Fried - Strikeouts Max Fried Under Aug 22 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After a stellar start to his New York Yankees tenure, Fried has hit a rough patch. Over said eight-start stretch, he's struggled to a 4.48 xFIP while allowing 31 earned runs in 41 frames.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best wOBA against lefties (.331), and Boston carries the eighth-lowest strikeout rate (20.0%) over the last 14 days.

Our MLB projections have Fried totaling just 5.4 strikeouts tonight.

Carlos Correa has been rejuvenated by a return to the Houston Astros, and he draws a friendly matchup versus Cade Povich.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Carlos Correa -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Povich is allowing a 41.4% fly-ball rate overall, and he's getting shelled at home. At home this season, he's been tagged for a .380 wOBA and 1.94 bombs per nine innings, compared to a .287 wOBA and 0.68 jacks per nine on the road.

Through his first 77 plate appearances with Houston this year, Correa owns a .374 wOBA -- way up from the .310 clip he posted with the Minnesota Twins. He's much better against lefties (.371 wOBA) than righties (.305) and should get a boost from hitter-friendly Camden Yards.

Once Povich is out of the game, Correa will see a Baltimore Orioles bullpen that has given up the 11th-most homers per nine (1.26) over the last 30 days.

Alec Burleson is one of my favorite home run picks for today, so it stands to reason I also like him in the RBI market.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Alec Burleson +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals are getting a big park-factor bump at George M. Steinbrenner Field, a stadium that has been the fourth-best park for long-balls in 2025. That's a big deal.

I also like the matchup against Adrian Houser. Through three outings with the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-handed Houser has permitted at least four earned runs twice, and all three of those games were away from Tampa's dinger-happy temporary home. Lefties have a .353 wOBA against Houser this year.

Burleson does his best work in this split -- posting a 349 wOBA and 38.5% hard-hit rate versus RHP -- and with the Cards listed at -156 to go over 3.5 runs, these +140 RBI odds are enticing.

