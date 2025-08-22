3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 8/22/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

I went with Alec Burleson to go deep yesterday, and while he didn't, many of the things I liked about him Thursday also apply today. I'm going back to the well.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Alec Burleson +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

Burleson is once again at homer-happy George M. Steinbrenner Field -- the fourth-best park for dingers -- and he's taking on a right-hander in Adrian Houser. Against righties this season, Burleson owns a .349 wOBA and 38.5% hard-hit rate. Of his 15 jacks, 12 have come versus RHPs.

Houser has just a 17.3% strikeout rate this year, and left-handed bats are mauling him to the tune of a .353 wOBA. He's allowed at least four earned runs in two of his first three appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays, and all three of those starts were on the road.

There's a chance Jhostynxon Garcia -- whose "The Password" nickname couldn't be more elite -- gets his first MLB start tonight. If he does, I'm interested in his long homer odds.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jhostynxon Garcia +750 View more odds in Sportsbook

The right-handed Garcia will be taking on lefty Max Fried. The veteran southpaw is one of the game's best arms, but he's been in a funk of late, sporting a 9.00 ERA over his last three starts (15 innings). He's surrendering a 42.3% hard-hit rate in that span.

Garcia looks to be catching Fried at a good time, and his debut is coming in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. He showed big-time power in the minors. Across two levels down on the farm in 2025, Garcia mashed his way to 20 bombs and a .385 wOBA.

Garcia could get pinch-hit for if he faces a right-hander later in the game, but these +800 odds seem a touch long for a guy with his pop.

Andrew Vaughn's dream run with the Milwaukee Brewers is still rolling along, and he's in a nice spot today against lefty Carson Whisenhunt.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Andrew Vaughn +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Through 150 plate appearances with Milwaukee, Vaughn has smacked nine homers en route to a .403 wOBA. He's slowed a touch of late, but even in that time, he's still got a hit in five of his past six games.

Vaughn's numbers are significantly better with the platoon advantage. Against southpaws in 2025, he's got a .349 wOBA and 47.2% fly-ball rate, compared to a .288 wOBA versus righties.

Whisenhunt is one of a few San Francisco Giants hurlers to bounce between Triple-A and The Show this season. In a small sample of 14.1 MLB frames, he's given up a whopping 3.14 home runs per nine innings -- with right-handed hitters accounting for four of the five long-balls he's allowed.

