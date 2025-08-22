3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 8/22/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

The Seattle Storm probably should win a match against the Dallas Wings by double digits. Can they take care of business?

Dallas' 9-27 record is the second-worst in the WNBA to only the Connecticut Sun (8-27). Since July 7th, they've gone 3-14 with a -9.3 net rating. The Wings have been no better at home with a 1-7 record and -8.7 net rating in that stretch. To add, Arike Ogunbowale, JJ Quinerly, and Li Yueru will all be out tonight due to injury.

To get a sense of just how bad Dallas is, Paige Bueckers went an unreal 17-for-21 from the floor with 44 points on Wednesday and the team still lost. Bueckers became the first player in WNBA history to score 40-plus points on at least 80.0% shooting.

Seattle has struggled against even competition but have more or less been great against weak foes. They have gone 7-2 against the three teams that have yet to reach 10 wins and they won those contests by an average of 14.9 points. The Storm have had two full days of rest in between games, and the talented roster that features three 2025 All-Stars knows that failing to show up in a game like this could be what stands between them and the playoffs. Give me Seattle to cover an 8.0-point spread against a hobbled Wings group.

The Wings allow opponents to shoot threes at a blazing 38.2% clip. For reference, 70.0% of the league holds opponents to worse than a 34.0% 3P%.

Not only are they coughing up great looks, but they are coughing up a lot of them. They surrender 24.2 3PA per game (sixth-most), including 14.9 3PA (second-most) to opposing guards.

Enter Skylar Diggins, who leads the Storm with 1.5 3PM per game on a team-best 38.8% 3P%. Diggins has drained three-plus threes in 28.5% of games as well as 33.3% of games since July 7th. These +430 odds imply only a 18.8% probability.

If we only include games against teams that give up 24.2 three-point attempts or more, Diggins is averaging 2.1 3PM and nailed at least three threes in 56.3% of games (9 out of 16). Thus, these +430 odds are something I'll want to target in this soft matchup against Dallas.

Golden State Valkyries at Phoenix Mercury

The Golden State Valkyries and Phoenix Mercury will go toe-to-toe tonight, and we can look for MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas to crowd the stat sheet.

Thomas is averaging 17.6 combined rebounds and assists (RA) per game. She's exceeded 17.5 RA at a 50.0% rate and has gone for 17-plus RA at a 63.3% rate.

Thomas has stepped it up a notch since the All-Star break. She's netting 18.7 RA per game since the break and exceeded 17.5 RA in 8 of those 13 games, missing by the hook twice.

A date with the Valkyries is the icing on the cake. Golden State shoots (30.2) and gives up (28.1) the most three-point attempts in the WNBA. Thomas is not a three-point shooter -- she's attempted 26 threes through 349 games in her 12-year career -- but can rack up assists as the Mercury look to exploit GSV's weak perimeter defense. And then on the other side of the court, Golden State's insistence on hurling up the three-ball could signal more rebounding opportunities Thomas' way. She tracks down boards more than her taller teammate Satou Sabally, who sees more rebounding success in the paint.

Add in a 6.5-point spread to signal a competitive contest, and Thomas is a good bet to collect north of 17.5 RA on Friday.

