Logo
TV and Podcast

Sports Betting Podcast: College Football Week 0 Best Bets and Player Props

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes

Week 0 of the college football season is finally here with five games on the docket. Where can we find betting value within them at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim joins Jim Sannes to preview the action, discussing his new college football player prop model, his read on the slate's biggest games, and his favorite bets of the week.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

