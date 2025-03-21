The first round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament wraps up today with 16 more games on the slate.

Find out when they start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Baylor (9) vs. Mississippi State (8)

Start Time: 12:15 pm Eastern

12:15 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Baylor @ Mississippi State Mar 21 4:15pm UTC

Robert Morris (15) vs. Alabama (2)

Start Time: 12:40 pm Eastern

12:40 pm Eastern TV Channel: truTV

Robert Morris @ Alabama Mar 21 4:40pm UTC

Lipscomb (14) vs. Iowa State (3)

Start Time: 1:30 pm Eastern

1:30 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

Lipscomb @ Iowa State Mar 21 5:30pm UTC

Colorado State (12) vs. Memphis (5)

Start Time: 2:00 pm Eastern

2:00 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS

Colorado State @ Memphis Mar 21 6:00pm UTC

Mount St. Mary's (16) vs. Duke (1)

Start Time: 2:50 pm Eastern

2:50 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Mt. St. Mary's @ Duke Mar 21 6:40pm UTC

Vanderbilt (10) vs. Saint Mary's (7)

Start Time: 3:15 pm Eastern

3:15 pm Eastern TV Channel: truTV

Vanderbilt @ Saint Mary's Mar 21 7:15pm UTC

North Carolina (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)

Start Time: 4:05 pm Eastern

4:05 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

North Carolina @ Ole Miss Mar 21 8:05pm UTC

Grand Canyon (13) vs. Maryland (4)

Start Time: 4:35 pm Eastern

4:35 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS

Grand Canyon @ Maryland Mar 21 8:35pm UTC

Norfolk State (16) vs. Florida (1)

Start Time: 6:50 pm Eastern

6:50 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

Norfolk State @ Florida Mar 21 10:50pm UTC

Troy (14) vs. Kentucky (3)

Start Time: 7:10 pm Eastern

7:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Troy @ Kentucky Mar 21 11:10pm UTC

New Mexico (10) vs. Marquette (7)

Start Time: 7:25 pm Eastern

7:25 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS

New Mexico @ Marquette Mar 21 11:25pm UTC

Akron (13) vs. Arizona (4)

Start Time: 7:35 pm Eastern

7:35 pm Eastern TV Channel: truTV

Akron @ Arizona Mar 21 11:35pm UTC

Oklahoma (9) vs. UConn (8)

Start Time: 9:25 pm Eastern

9:25 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

Oklahoma @ Connecticut Mar 22 1:25am UTC

Xavier (11) vs. Illinois (6)

Start Time: 9:45 pm Eastern

9:45 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Xavier @ Illinois Mar 22 1:45am UTC

Bryant (15) vs. Michigan State (2)

Start Time: 10:00 pm Eastern

10:00 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS

Bryant @ Michigan State Mar 22 2:00am UTC

Liberty (12) vs. Oregon (5)

Start Time: 10:10 pm Eastern

10:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: truTV

Liberty @ Oregon Mar 22 2:10am UTC

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

