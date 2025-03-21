Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets
The first round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament wraps up today with 16 more games on the slate.
Find out when they start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.
Baylor (9) vs. Mississippi State (8)
- Start Time: 12:15 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Baylor vs. Mississippi State
Robert Morris (15) vs. Alabama (2)
- Start Time: 12:40 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama vs. Robert Morris
Lipscomb (14) vs. Iowa State (3)
- Start Time: 1:30 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Lipscomb vs. Iowa State
Colorado State (12) vs. Memphis (5)
- Start Time: 2:00 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Colorado State vs. Memphis
Mount St. Mary's (16) vs. Duke (1)
- Start Time: 2:50 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Mount St. Mary's vs. Duke
Vanderbilt (10) vs. Saint Mary's (7)
- Start Time: 3:15 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt
North Carolina (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)
- Start Time: 4:05 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for North Carolina vs. Ole Miss
Grand Canyon (13) vs. Maryland (4)
- Start Time: 4:35 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Maryland vs. Grand Canyon
Norfolk State (16) vs. Florida (1)
- Start Time: 6:50 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Florida vs. Norfolk State
Troy (14) vs. Kentucky (3)
- Start Time: 7:10 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Troy vs. Kentucky
New Mexico (10) vs. Marquette (7)
- Start Time: 7:25 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for New Mexico vs. Marquette
Akron (13) vs. Arizona (4)
- Start Time: 7:35 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arizona vs. Akron
Oklahoma (9) vs. UConn (8)
- Start Time: 9:25 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TNT
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oklahoma vs. UConn
Xavier (11) vs. Illinois (6)
- Start Time: 9:45 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Xavier vs. Illinois
Bryant (15) vs. Michigan State (2)
- Start Time: 10:00 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan State vs. Bryant
Liberty (12) vs. Oregon (5)
- Start Time: 10:10 pm Eastern
- TV Channel: truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Liberty vs. Oregon
