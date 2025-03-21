FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

The first round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament wraps up today with 16 more games on the slate.

Find out when they start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for customers betting on the tournament!

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from now through March 23rd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Baylor (9) vs. Mississippi State (8)

  • Start Time: 12:15 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Baylor
@
Mississippi State
Mar 21 4:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Baylor vs. Mississippi State

Robert Morris (15) vs. Alabama (2)

  • Start Time: 12:40 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Robert Morris
@
Alabama
Mar 21 4:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama vs. Robert Morris

Lipscomb (14) vs. Iowa State (3)

  • Start Time: 1:30 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Lipscomb
@
Iowa State
Mar 21 5:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Lipscomb vs. Iowa State

Colorado State (12) vs. Memphis (5)

  • Start Time: 2:00 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Colorado State
@
Memphis
Mar 21 6:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Colorado State vs. Memphis

Mount St. Mary's (16) vs. Duke (1)

  • Start Time: 2:50 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Mt. St. Mary's
@
Duke
Mar 21 6:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Mount St. Mary's vs. Duke

Vanderbilt (10) vs. Saint Mary's (7)

  • Start Time: 3:15 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Vanderbilt
@
Saint Mary's
Mar 21 7:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt

North Carolina (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)

  • Start Time: 4:05 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

North Carolina
@
Ole Miss
Mar 21 8:05pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Grand Canyon (13) vs. Maryland (4)

  • Start Time: 4:35 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Grand Canyon
@
Maryland
Mar 21 8:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Maryland vs. Grand Canyon

Norfolk State (16) vs. Florida (1)

  • Start Time: 6:50 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Norfolk State
@
Florida
Mar 21 10:50pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Florida vs. Norfolk State

Troy (14) vs. Kentucky (3)

  • Start Time: 7:10 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Troy
@
Kentucky
Mar 21 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Troy vs. Kentucky

New Mexico (10) vs. Marquette (7)

  • Start Time: 7:25 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Mexico
@
Marquette
Mar 21 11:25pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for New Mexico vs. Marquette

Akron (13) vs. Arizona (4)

  • Start Time: 7:35 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Akron
@
Arizona
Mar 21 11:35pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arizona vs. Akron

Oklahoma (9) vs. UConn (8)

  • Start Time: 9:25 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Oklahoma
@
Connecticut
Mar 22 1:25am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oklahoma vs. UConn

Xavier (11) vs. Illinois (6)

  • Start Time: 9:45 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Xavier
@
Illinois
Mar 22 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Xavier vs. Illinois

Bryant (15) vs. Michigan State (2)

  • Start Time: 10:00 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Bryant
@
Michigan State
Mar 22 2:00am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan State vs. Bryant

Liberty (12) vs. Oregon (5)

  • Start Time: 10:10 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Liberty
@
Oregon
Mar 22 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Liberty vs. Oregon

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

