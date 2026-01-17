2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for 49ers at Seahawks

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Saturday's Divisional Round game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

49ers vs. Seahawks Props for Divisional Round

With George Kittle sidelined, it should lead to a busy day for Jake Tonges, and this is one of my favorite NFL best bets for the Divisional Round.

Jake Tonges - Receiving Yds Jake Tonges Over Jan 18 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Unfortunately for the Niners, we have a decent-sized sample of the San Fran offense sans Kittle this season as the star tight end has missed six games. In those six Kittle-less games, Tonges averaged 44.8 receiving yards and logged a snap rate of at least 68% in every game.

On top of that, the Seahawks are a friendly matchup for tight ends; it's one of the lone weaknesses of the Seattle D. The Seahawks are giving up 63.5 receiving yards per game to TEs, the sixth-most.

Last week, with Kittle exiting early, Tonges didn't make much of a splash, racking up only 14 yards. But that came against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that let up the second-fewest yards per game to TEs. The positive is that Tonges had a 73% snap rate in that one.

With a week for the Niners -- who are expected to see a negative game script as a 7.0-point underdog -- to game plan for being without Kittle and in a matchup versus a Seattle team that's struggled to contain tight ends, Tonges can clear this line.

Sticking with the TE position, this is a good spot for AJ Barner.

AJ Barner - Receiving Yds AJ Barner Over Jan 18 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You wouldn't know it by watching the Eagles' offense last week, but the 49ers' defense is very gettable. Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank the Niners 24th in overall defense and 25th versus the pass.

San Francisco has had a tough time versus tight ends, giving up the ninth-most catches per game to the position (5.8) and the 13th most yards per game (56.9).

Barner had something of a breakout season, averaging exactly 30.5 receiving yards per game -- right at this line. His role grew as the year progressed. Across the final eight games of the year, he averaged 35.4 receiving yards per game, and he played at least 79% of the snaps in six of those eight games.

In a game where the Seahawks are listed at -125 odds to go over 26.5 points, Barner should be able to get in on the act, and I like him to go for at least 30 receiving yards.

Check out our printable 2025-26 NFL Playoff bracket.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.