2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Liberty vs. Oregon

To conclude the first round of the 2025 men's college basketball tournament, the 12 seed Liberty Flames will look to pull off the upset versus the 5 seed Oregon Ducks. The Flames are entering the tourney having won 11 of their last 12 contests en route to securing the Conference USA tournament crown.

Meanwhile, the Ducks had their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Michigan State Spartans -- a 2 seed in this year's tournament -- in the second round of the Big Ten tourney. Will Liberty make this game more interesting than the betting lines suggest?

Betting Picks for Liberty vs. Oregon

The Ducks are undoubtedly a well-rounded team, ranking 53rd in adjusted offensive rating and 36th in adjusted defensive rating, per BartTorvik. However, the Flames aren't too far behind, sitting at 68th in adjusted offensive rating and 40th in adjusted defensive rating.

Even though Oregon is battle-tested from playing in a competitive Big Ten conference, each of their last five losses have come against programs that are 54th or better in adjusted defensive rating. This partly stems from the Ducks being an underwhelming offense in the efficiency column, residing at 105th in effective field-goal percentage (52.2%) and 164th in three-point percentage (34.0%).

Along with Liberty sporting a stellar 58.4% effective field-goal percentage and three-point percentage (39.5%) on offense, they are 8-2 against the spread (ATS) in non-conference game, 5-0 ATS as underdogs, and 6-2 ATS in neutral site contests this season. As for Oregon, they have registered a 10-14-1 ATS record when playing as the favorites.

The aforementioned efficiency of the Flames' offense is largely due to the impressive offensive metrics by senior guard Taelon Peter. According to BartTorvik, Peter is 12th in offensive rating (134.2) and 10th in effective field-goal percentage (72.4%) despite the fact he's attempting 4.8 threes per game.

Even though Peter began the season scoring 14-plus points in none of his first 11 games, he averaged only 17.2 minutes per game during that span. Comparatively, Peter has posted 14-plus points in 16 of his last 23 contests while logging 25.3 minutes per game in that sample.

Oregon deploys a formidable defense, but they are still 91st in effective field-goal percentage (49.1%) and 138th in two-point field goal percentage allowed (50.0%), so they aren't dominant to a point where Peter won't be able to display his efficiency. With Peter notching 14-plus points in five of his last six contests, I'll take him to remain active in the scoring department to correlate with the Flames keeping things close against the Ducks.

