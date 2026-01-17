2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Bills at Broncos

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Bills vs. Broncos Props for Divisional Round

Pat Bryant was trending up to end the regular season, and he can clear this line in Saturday's clash with the Bills.

Pat Bryant - Receiving Yds Pat Bryant Over Jan 17 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bryant missed two of Denver's last four games, muddying up the late-season usage numbers for the Broncos' wideouts. But it looks like Bryant is the team's WR2. Across the Broncos' last five games, Bryant was second among Denver's wideouts in snaps in each of the three games he played in during that span.

The rookie isn't just running wind sprints, either. He averaged 6.0 targets, 4.2 catches and 45.8 receiving yards per game over his final five outings of the season -- going for at least 32 yards in four of the five games. The one exception? A 31-yard day.

This is a tough matchup -- the Bills are seventh in pass D, per our schedule-adjusted metrics -- but I think the market is undervaluing Bryant's role and workload a little bit. Bryant over 31.5 receiving yards is my favorite bet in this game.

The Broncos led the NFL in sacks this season, and Nik Bonitto should have some chances to take down Josh Allen, a QB who is willing to hold onto the ball in an effort to make plays.

Player To Record A Sack Player To Record A Sack Nik Bonitto -132 View more odds in Sportsbook

Denver has a lot of talent on the defensive line, and when you couple that with a very strong secondary, you get a team that had 11 more sacks than anyone else in 2025. Denver was also second in pressure rate (30.5%).

Allen took a lot of sacks down the stretch this season. Over his final six regular-season games, Allen was sacked 20 times. He faced two top-five pass defenses in that span -- Denver's pass D is fifth by our numbers -- and those defenses sacked him a total of 10 times, with the Houston Texans accounting for eight of those.

Buffalo lacks receiver talent, and their wideouts figure to have a tough time getting free versus this Denver secondary. That should give Bonitto -- who recorded 14 sacks this campaign -- time to get after Allen.

