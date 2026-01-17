FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Stars vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Lightning Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (27-12-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-4)
  • Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Stars vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-110)Lightning (-110)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Lightning win (50.9%)

Stars vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Lightning are -280 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +220.

Stars vs Lightning Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Lightning on Jan. 18, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Stars vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Stars, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -110, and Dallas is -110 playing at home.

