2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Texans at Patriots

Texans vs. Patriots Props for Divisional Round

Woody Marks became the Texans' top back throughout the season, and I'm intrigued by his touchdown odds in a game where the Texans figure to try to lean on the run.

Marks has been in and out of the lineup this year due to injuries. When he's been healthy, he's been the clear RB1 for Houston. Marks has handled at least 16 carries in each of his last six fully healthy games -- games he started and finished as well as not counting Week 18 (when Houston pulled players early).

Last week at the Pittsburgh Steelers, Marks logged a 71% snap rate and had a big outing, turning 19 carries into 101 yards and a touchdown.

On top of that, the injury situations with Nico Collins and Christian Gonzalez may lead to more volume for Marks. With Collins likely out and Gonzalez expected to play, Houston could opt for a ground-heavy attack.

Lastly, Marks scored three receiving touchdowns this year, which gives him another avenue to scoring a tuddy as well as giving him a secure role regardless of game script.

TreVeyon Henderson's receiving role has disappeared down the stretch.

Rhamondre Stevenson has reasserted himself as New England's lead back -- particularly in the passing game.

Stevenson has out-snapped Henderson in five of the Pats' last six games. Henderson has topped a 41% snap rate only once over the last four weeks, and Stevenson held a 63% to 41% snap-rate edge in the Wild Card Round a week ago.

Stevenson has shined as a receiver. He's got at least 20 receiving yards and multiple catches in six consecutive contests, including a 75-yard day a week ago.

Henderson, meanwhile, has hauled in a total of two passes (on two targets) for 18 yards over the last four games.

Henderson has shown he has the tools to be a dangerous weapon as a pass-catcher, but he's not getting the opportunity. While it's scary to take the under on a player with Henderson's electric ability, that's the side I land on.

