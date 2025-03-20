2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

It's been an absurd week for the North Carolina men's basketball team.

They went from thinking they were out of the tournament to snagging the 11 seed as a play-in team, hearing they didn't belong in the tourney all week, wiping the floor with San Diego State, and now being favored against Ole Miss in the first round.

Yowza.

But should they be favored? Or has the course-correction gone too far?

Let's dig into Friday's matchup to see which bets stand out.

Betting Picks for UNC vs. Mississippi

On paper, these two teams are super close, and when you toss in UNC's dominance on Tuesday, I understand the enthusiasm. But Ole Miss looks like a value at even money.

When I ran blended college basketball power ratings after the selection show, Ole Miss (30th) and UNC (31st) were ranked consecutively among teams in the tourney. They would have had Ole Miss favored by 0.19 on a neutral court.

It's possible UNC's win earlier this week does enough to boost them where this is no longer a value. But Ole Miss is also the more rested team and was battle-tested in the regular season. They went 11-10 against top-50 teams in KenPom's rankings while UNC was 2-10.

UNC has been playing good basketball of late, but the larger sample favors Ole Miss by a hair.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes RJ Davis +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

These bets don't mesh well together, so I wouldn't recommend looping them into an SGP. I like both individually, though.

Ole Miss' Achilles' heel has been that they let up a massive 3-point attempt rate. They're at 44.0% there, ranking 321st in the nation, according to Bart Torvik.

Enter RJ Davis, who has been on a 3-point binge of late. He went 6-of-6 from deep in the play-in victory over San Diego State and has gone over this mark in 12 of 22 games since New Year's day and 9 of 14 games since February 1st.

Given the way Ole Miss plays defense, I'm comfortable riding with Davis here even if I think Ole MIss ultimately wins the game.

