2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Florida vs. Norfolk State

No. 1 seed Florida battles No. 16 seed Norfolk State at 6:50 p.m. ET on Friday. As you'd expect, the Gators are overwhelming favorites.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page.

Betting Picks for Florida vs. Norfolk State

The nation's best offense should start the tourney with a bang, and I like the Gators to score at least 91 points on Friday.

Per KenPom, Florida is the top-ranked offense in the country. The Gators have scored at least 86 points in six consecutive games, with those contests coming against Alabama (twice), Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi and Texas A&M. All of those teams except Mizzou rank in the top 31 for adjusted defensive efficiency. So, yeah, this Gators offense is good.

Norfolk State sits a lowly 215th in defense, and Torvik ranks them 195th overall. Florida has played five teams that rank 195th or worse on Torvik and has averaged 90.4 points per game in the split.

With everything on the line and with Florida's offense rolling of late, the Gators should keep their foot on the gas long enough to score 91-plus points.

Will Richard Over 12.5 Points (-125)

Will Richard enters this matchup fresh off a stellar SEC Tournament. Norfolk State should have a tough time cooling him off.

Over three SEC Tournament games, Richard netted 17, 16 and 17 points. Those outings came against Mizzou, Alabama and Tennessee. He made seven total threes across the trio of games, including three triples in two of the contests.

He can find more success from deep against Norfolk State, a team that gives up a 41.8% three-point attempt rate (81st-highest).

In great form and facing a team that gives up plenty of three-point tries, Richard can net at least 13 points on Friday.

