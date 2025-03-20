3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arizona vs. Akron

With a 166.5-point over/under (per the college basketball betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook), Friday's Akron vs. Arizona game should give us a lot of scoring even if Arizona is favored by 14.5.

That game script puts some Wildcats in the spotlight for stuffing the stat sheet.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Arizona vs. Akron, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Arizona vs. Akron

Caleb Love is going to get up shots.

Love is averaging 14.4 field goal attempts per game on the year and 15.3 over his last 15 games.

Love's usage rate is a team-high 23.9%, and his single-game usage rate has dipped below 20.0% in just two of his last 10 games.

Fresh off a 19-shot, 19-point game against Houston, Love should see volume in a positive matchup.

Via BartTorvik, Akron ranks just 186th in adjusted defense and 19th in adjusted tempo this season.

Tobe Awaka will need to avoid foul trouble (he has at least three fouls in five straight games), but when the starter plays at least 20 minutes (20 games), he has averaged 19.6 points + rebounds (PR) while getting at least 17 combined PR in 60.0% of those matchups.

A robust 64.7% of his shots come at the rim, and Akron lets up a lot of attempts in close. They also struggle to draw fouls (332nd in the nation in free throw attempt rate), so Awaka could be in line for a big stat line in this matchup against an uptempo team that is just average on the boards.

Tavari Johnson has made multiple threes in half of his D1 games this season, and he should be able to get shots up against an Arizona defense that ranks 284th in three-point defense as measured by three-point attempt rate allowed, per Torvik.

In 18 games this season against teams ranked 200th or worse by three-point attempt rate allowed, Johnson has averaged 2.1 makes while netting multiple treys in 12 of those 18 (66.7%).

Things are aligning for Johnson and an Akron team that is 51st in three-point attempt rate offensively to get up triples.

