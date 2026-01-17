Gonzaga vs Seattle U College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-1, 6-0 WCC) will attempt to build on an 11-game win streak when they visit the Seattle U Redhawks (13-6, 2-4 WCC) on January 17, 2026 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (74.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Gonzaga-Seattle U spread (Gonzaga -13.5) or total (149.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Seattle U has compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Gonzaga (7-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 13.5 points or more this season (58.3%) than Seattle U (1-0) does as a 13.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-3-0) than they have in road games (2-2-0).

The Redhawks have been better against the spread at home (4-5-0) than away (2-4-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, Gonzaga is 3-3-0 this year.

Seattle U has three wins against the spread in six WCC games this year.

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has come away with 13 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have been a -1205 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Seattle U has won two of the four games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Redhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 92.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Seattle U Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best team in the country in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9) last year.

At 19.7 assists per game, Gonzaga was best in college basketball last season.

Gonzaga was the 25th-best team in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.3) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last year.

With 70.4 points per game on offense, Seattle U was 269th in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it allowed 66.4 points per contest, which ranked 34th in college basketball.

With 31.1 boards per game, Seattle U ranked 229th in the country. It allowed 30 rebounds per contest, which ranked 99th in college basketball.

Seattle U dished out 12.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 286th in the country.

Seattle U committed 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (33rd-ranked).

