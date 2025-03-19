2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Alabama vs. Robert Morris

At 12:40 p.m. ET on Friday, 2 seed Alabama takes on 15 seed Robert Morris. The Crimson Tide are massive favorites over the Colonials.

Betting Picks for Alabama vs. Robert Morris

Alabama can overwhelm anyone, and I think they'll be way too much to handle for Robert Morris.

The Crimson Tide are ranked sixth overall by KenPom and fifth by Torvik. They've also played the hardest schedule in the nation. In addition to a grueling SEC slate, 'Bama took on Purdue, Illinois, Houston, Oregon, North Carolina and Creighton in the non-conference. Geesh. They haven't faced a team outside the Torvik top 50 since January 25th.

Robert Morris will be -- per their Torvik rating -- the third-worst team Alabama has played this season. The Colonials rank 148th overall, and they played one top-100 Torvik team -- West Virginia (35th) in the season opener -- and lost by 28.

In four games against teams outside the Torvik top 100, 'Bama has won by 56, 7, 27 and 23 -- covering this 22.5-point spread in three of the four games.

In addition to just being really dang good, Alabama can overwhelm teams with pace as the Crimson Tide play at the country's fastest adjusted tempo. They also take 46.2% of their shots from downtown, the 39th-highest three-point attempt rate.

With their skill, pace and shooting, Alabama can run away from Robert Morris.

Freshman Labaron Philon heads into the tourney playing some of his best ball of the season, and he can keep it going in this friendly matchup.

He's averaging 14.5 points per game over his last four games, and he's done that despite mixing in a three-point outing in his most recent contest. Oh, and those four games came against Florida (twice), Auburn and Kentucky.

Philon has made at least one three in six straight games, and he's a 75.6% free-throw shooter for the season.

In the four-game split versus teams outside the Torvik top 100, Philon averaged 14.0 points per game in 24.2 minutes per game. All four of those games came earlier in the season, and Philon has been playing more minutes of late -- 28.3 per game over his last seven.

Given that everything is on the line, Philon should see good run even if the score gets out of hand, and I like him to go for at least 15 points on Friday.

