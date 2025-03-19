2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt

In a 7-versus-10 matchup, we see the Saint Mary's Gaels favored by 4.5 points over the Vanderbilt Commodores for a Friday afternoon game in the opening round of the D1 men's college basketball tournament.

Which bets and player props stand out?

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt

Paulius Murauskas, a 6'8" sophomore, has averaged 8.0 rebounds per game in 33 contests so far this season, yet the expectation (based on the odds) is that he falls short of 7.5 boards against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores, though, are 203rd in rebounding rate this season, per Sports-Reference.

Saint Mary's is first in rebounding rate.

In 17 games against teams 200th or worse in rebounding rate, Murauskas has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game while racking up at least 8 boards in 12 of the 17 (70.6%).

Devin McGlockton has averaged 10.4 points per game on the full season and has gone over 8.5 points in two of his last three games -- but there's a bit more to this one for Friday's matchup.

Saint Mary's has the nation's ninth-ranked adjusted defense, per BartTorvik, and they're the leading rebounding team in the nation. The Gaels also slow things down and rank 359th in pace in the nation after opponent-adjustments, per Torvik.

A lot of this is bad news for scoring overs for Vanderbilt.

Despite some solid scoring outputs recently, McGlockton has averaged just 8.0 points per game over his last five (going under 8.5 in three of them).

In seven games against top-25 adjusted defenses, McGlockton has averaged 7.9 points per game while going under 8.5 points in four of the seven (57.1%).

