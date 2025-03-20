2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Michigan State vs. Bryant

Michigan State won a Big 10 regular season title en route to a 2 seed in this year's tournament. They take on 15 seed Bryant on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Michigan State vs. Bryant, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Michigan State vs. Bryant

Michigan State has one of the best against-the-spread (ATS) records in the country, and I'm backing them to cover against Bryant on Friday night.

MSU went 22-10-1 ATS this year, giving them the eighth-best cover rate in D1 and the second-best clip among power-conference teams. Sparty also enters the tourney playing good ball, winning eight straight prior to a Big 10 Tournament loss to Wisconsin (77-74).

Bryant ranks 153rd overall on Torvik. Michigan State has played five games against teams that sit outside the Torvik top 150, going 5-0 in the split and winning by 24, 36, 14, 19 and 18. They've covered 17.5 points in all but one game.

Bryant, on the other hand, has played two games against teams ranked in the Torvik top 85, losing to Grand Canyon by 46 and St. John's by 22.

Give me Sparty to win by at least 18 on Friday.

One area where Bryant can hang with Michigan State is the rebounding battle, and that puts me on the under for Jaxon Kohler's rebounding prop.

While MSU holds the 5th-best total rebound rate (56.4%), Bryant owns the 44th-highest total rebound rate (53.4%). Sparty overwhelms a lot of teams on the glass, and although this is obviously a step up in competition for Bryant, the numbers say they should be able to put up a fight on the glass.

Kohler has totaled seven or fewer rebounds in four straight games. He's snagged eight-plus boards only once over his last eight games. For the season, he's averaging 7.3 rebounds per game at neutral sites and 8.1 per night at home.

