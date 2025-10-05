Today's Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Week 5

Injuries are mounting, which means preseason expectations are fading. We've got Super Bowl favorites on the ropes with cluster injuries in Birdland. We've got a rookie duo looking for a road statement in "The Big Easy". We've got a blossoming MVP hopeful looking to send a first-year coach to 0-5. Storylines are voluminous heading into Week 5.

Additionally, don't forget to check out FanDuel Research's NFL projections to see what we project from each player across key statistical categories.

Which value remains on the board in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Spread Houston Texans Oct 5 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It is borderline shocking to see the Baltimore Ravens a home underdog to a 1-3 Houston Texans team that just got its first win over winless Tennessee, but Baltimore's injury report is gross.

Including quarterback Lamar Jackson, I count 10 significant contributors either highly questionable to play or already ruled out of the Ravens' lineup. It is extremely difficult to win NFL games with that the case.

Frankly, they weren't performing particularly well to begin matters. The Ravens are numberFire's 30th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense entering Week 5, which means they've underperformed even an admittedly difficult four-week schedule. It also can't be overstated how important it is the Ravens are just 22nd in pressure rate when Houston's lone non-top-20 opponent thus far? Yep, it was the Tennessee Titans last week, and their offense fared much better.

Lamar has the offense sixth in those same nF rankings, but Cooper Rush posted -0.13 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in Dallas last year as a fairly bland backup. His lack of mobility will also be a huge loss to this scoring unit.

Houston is 11th against the rush, and if they're able to bottle Derrick Henry, how does this team win a shootout? This surprise spread indicates they might not.

Woody Marks - Rushing + Receiving Yds Woody Marks Over Oct 5 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Texans have a new sheriff in town.

One of the major reasons for their 0-3 start was a lack of a run game to support C.J. Stroud and this youthful offensive line that -- clearly -- has a problem protecting him. Woody Marks is helping change that.

Can I gloat a little? Thank you. I identified Marks as a preseason deep fantasy football sleeper because Houston spent roughly the equivalent of a third-round pick on him, and he became the official Week 5 waiver wire darling after 119 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns against the Titans. Baltimore really isn't a tougher matchup with Justin Madubuike out of the mix.

Importantly, Marks' snaps are finally headed in the right direction. He got 58.5% of them in Week 4 compared to Nick Chubb's 40.0%. Checking out with both investment and effectiveness, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't expect that to change.

FanDuel Research's NFL player prop projections have Marks totaling 57.0 rushing yards and 28.6 receiving yards in Week 5 -- good for 85.6 combined scrimmage yards. Oddsmakers are too wary that Woody is here to stay.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Cam Skattebo -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

I can't believe how playable this line has stayed.

The New Orleans Saints have faced four starting running backs in 2025. All four of them have scored, and they've combined for six scrimmage touchdowns. Without any fear of losing work, why isn't Cam Skattebo one of the highest-projected backs to score Sunday?

There is a decent answer as to why Skattebo might not scorch NOLA. He's been really bad as a rusher, managing just a 36.0% rushing success rate and -0.17 expected points added per carry (EPA/c), per NFL's Next Gen Stats. That's why I'm shying away from the rookie's yardage props.

However, falling into the end zone? He can do that. Skattebo logged 86.7% of the New York Giants' red zone snaps last week and was afforded six (!) chances inside the 20. He just didn't score against a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense.

At 0.57 median scrimmage touchdowns, our projections see Skattebo as 10th-likeliest to score among running backs on Sunday. Other than Skatt, the only one in that top 10 with shorter odds than -140 is Breece Hall (-110), who has significant concerns in that area of the field from his quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

Alternate Total Points Over (46.5) Oct 5 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I gave this out in Friday's Week 5 NFL expert picks, and the line hasn't substantially moved to bring aboard all readers.

The Dallas Cowboys' scoring defense might end up historically awful. The New York Jets' defense is normal awful. Even with some concerns about personnel and plan of attack, we can get to a fairly bland total of 47 points between these two squads given pristine weather. Make sure to get this key scoring number, though.

These are both bottom-five Ds in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings, and Dallas -- especially -- makes it worse on themselves by also ranking 2nd in adjusted pace and 13th in pass rate over expectation (PROE) on offense. New York (6th) also plays at a quick adjusted tempo -- even if their 32nd-ranked PROE, a product of Justin Fields, is suboptimal for shootouts.

These teams have given up 7.0 combined opposing touchdowns on average, and that's before we even get to Brandon Aubrey likely being good from 70 yards off MetLife's turf. I'll have to see the turnover-and-kicking-induced nonsense it'll take to keep these teams under 50 total points before I believe it.

George Pickens - Receiving Yds George Pickens Over Oct 5 5:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The CeeDee Lamb injury has provided an otherworldly opportunity for Dak Prescott and George Pickens to get on the same page, and Dak is enjoying a weapon that arguably feels custom-built for him.

In a difficult wide receiver matchup prior to last week, Pickens was unleashed against the Green Bay Packers. He drew 11 targets on 40 routes, which was good for a 28.4% share. That was over 10 percentage points higher than second place (Jake Ferguson at 18.5%). He is Dak's new go-to guy.

Despite their personnel, the Jets are a horrible team at defending wide receivers in 2025. They're bottom three in targets per route (21.8%) and yards per route run (2.10 YPRR) to the position.

Our projections expect 88.1 receiving yards from Pickens in this environment -- most of any NFL wideout on the main slate. He could be a monster until Lamb returns to eat into his volume.

Get a Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any NFL game happening Sunday, October 5th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.