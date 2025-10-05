3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Patriots at Bills

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Patriots at Bills on Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football delivered in Week 4, and we have another exciting primetime game on our hands with this AFC East clash.

The spread (-8.5) is wide but the week-high total (49.5) is a nice consolation prize. It also means the Bills tout a massive 29.5 implied team total, which makes Josh Allen a prime target in the touchdown prop market.

Since 2023, Allen has collected 30 rushing touchdowns through 38 games. He's scored at least once in 57.9% of games in this split -- up from the 54.5% implied probability on these -120 odds.

Allen's collected 3 touchdowns and 159 rushing yards through four games. He's already broken off runs of 19, 27, and 40 yards. He is capable of scoring from far out but can also get in the end zone via the tush push. In a smash spot at home for Buffalo's offense, Allen is a good bet to notch a tuddy.

Keon Coleman's role is strong, and I think we see that translate to Sunday night's affair.

Coleman enters the week with a team-best 18.5% target share, 30.2% air yards share, and 72.4% route participation rate. He's got a healthy 11.8 aDOT and is netting 2.8 downfield targets (10-plus yards) per game.

The sophomore bursted for 112 yards in Week 1 but was limited to a combined 46 yards across his next two outings before grabbing 45 yards last Sunday.

The Bills have won three straight by 10-plus points and, frankly, haven't had to pass the ball that much. Buffalo enters this one as an 8.5-point favorite, but there's reason to suspect they'll need to pass more. For one, the Patriots are their divisional threat if one exists, and the Bills could push the ball throughout the game as a result. It helps that we can realistically expect Drake Maye to put up some form of fight tonight. Considering the Bills are -120 to post 30 points, I'm willing to bet that their target leader can manage 40 yards.

Our NFL projections forecast Coleman for 56 yards tonight.

Through four weeks, Hunter Henry leads the Patriots in targets (24) and touchdowns (3) and is second in receiving yards (204). I like his chances to post north of 40.5 yards tonight.

Maye formed a strong connection with Henry last season, and the bond has carried over into this year with New England lacking consistent receiving production otherwise. Henry leads the team with a 19.8% target share and has the second-highest air yards share (26.0%).

He's second among TEs behind only Trey McBride in total air yards, and Henry's meaty 8.1 yards before catch per reception and 9.3 aDOT affords him big plays.

Henry's posted 39-plus yards in 10 out of 14 games where Maye threw at least 10 passes, and he's netting 46.9 yards per game in the sample. As road 'dogs, New England will likely need to pass the ball throughout this game.

