3 Best MLB Playoff Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 10/5/25

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees -0.5 -110

We've watched the New York Yankees' bullpen dust a quality Max Fried start...this postseason. Even with that in mind, New York is well-positioned to lead after five.

Fried turned a 3.20 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) in September into 6.1 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox with 11 Ks. The Toronto Blue Jays were only 16th in team OPS (.686) against left-handed pitchers in the month of September, so chasing righty Luis Gil was a more predictable event.

Meanwhile, Toronto will start Trey Yesavage just 14.0 innings into his MLB career. He'll draw a Yanks lineup that posted a top-five OPS (.769) in September against righties. Though Yesavage's 3.87 SIERA was solid in this period, he allowed a frightening 61.5% hard-hit rate in this limited sample, which would have easily been the worst among qualifying MLB starters.

That'll likely normalize in time, but taking the step that he'll stay step-for-step with Max Fried in a Game 2 that New York desperately needs? Highly doubtful.

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners

Urgency is the theme of this bet, too. The Seattle Mariners dropped Game 1 at home, so a consecutive loss could be the series.

A dandy of a pitching matchup awaits as the Detroit Tigers' ace, Tarik Skubal, toes the slab opposite Seattle's Luis Castillo. Betting against Skubal isn't ideal, but Castillo -- posting a 3.12 SIERA and 27.6% K rate in September -- is as good of a counter punch as it gets. Skubal also quietly struggled in MLB's final month (by his standards) with six earned over four starts. Shutting down a weak Cleveland Guardians offense was to be expected.

Seattle had a .780 OPS against lefties in September, a mark that towered over Detroit's .631 against righties (fifth-worst in MLB).

Especially consider last night's extra-inning affair, I also have concerns about the depth of the Tigers' bullpen, which had baseball's 24th-ranked SIERA (3.99) in September.

The Mariners seem to have all the answers to even this series at one.

Jorge Polanco +750

One of them could be Jorge Polanco.

Projected to hit fifth, the second baseman smashed southpaws to end an up-and-down 2025 campaign. Across 28 plate appearances in September, he posted a 1.269 OPS, .440 ISO, 47.8% flyball rate, and 34.8% hard-hit rate.

With two bombs in this sample, Polanco led the team next to Eugenio Suarez and Julio Rodriguez, who are both shorter than six-to-one odds. Can the 32-year-old veteran that everyone is counting out deliver?

Well, Skubal's September issues came almost exclusively via the long ball. Uncharacteristically, he gave up 1.21 HR/9 in the final month of the season with an elevated flyball rate (38.2%).

Of course, with effective pitchers on the bump at every turn in the postseason, finding a great dinger pick is nearly impossible. I'll take this true dart that Polanco is Game 2's hero.

