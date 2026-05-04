Timberwolves vs. Spurs: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 1

Top Bets at a Glance

Spurs -11.5

Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 Points

Stephon Castle Over 16.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Picks, Props and Best Bets for Game 1

Spread Betting San Antonio Spurs May 5 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Well, it seems like Anthony Edwards may play after previously being confirmed out for Game 1 with a hyperextended knee and bone bruise. We know Donte DiVincenzo is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a calf injury. Even if Ant suits up, he may not be 100%. If Ant sits, Minnesota's three most dangerous offensive weapons beyond Julius Randle are either out or in significant doubt, meaning the Minnesota Timberwolves are asking Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid to generate enough offense -- versus an elite D -- to stay within an 11.5-point spread against the second-best team in the Western Conference.

The San Antonio Spurs posted the second-highest net rating of any squad in the first round at +14.3 points, scoring 116 points per 100 possessions against Portland. Each of their four wins came by double digits. San Antonio's offense is elite, their defense is elite, and they are rested after a comfortable five-game first-round series.

San Antonio scored 133.9 points per 100 possessions in regular-season minutes when Wembanyama was on the floor versus Minnesota. The Spurs went 34-9 at home in the regular season. At Frost Bank Center, with the crowd fully engaged and Wembanyama healthy after clearing concussion protocol in the first round, the Spurs have the personnel and the environment to produce a performance that covers this spread even if Edwards plays.

Victor Wembanyama - Points Victor Wembanyama Over May 5 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wembanyama is averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists this season. He has averaged 27.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his last five games against the Timberwolves, including a 39-point eruption in their January 17 matchup. The 28.5 threshold is well above his season average, but his history against this specific opponent — which includes two elite performances and a track record of elevated scoring against Minny — supports the over.

Wembanyama scored 35 points in his playoff debut against Portland, becoming the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points in a postseason debut while connecting on at least five three-pointers. In Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, he had 27 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks, and four steals. In Game 5, he closed with 17 points and 14 rebounds. His playoff scoring has been consistently elite, and Game 1 of a new series — against a tired, depleted opponent — is a great spot for him.

The 27.5 line reflects market skepticism about Gobert's ability to contain him. Wembanyama's seven-foot-four frame, three-point range at 38%, and driving ability means Gobert likely cannot stay on him man-to-man without giving up either the drive or the pull-up.

Stephon Castle - Points Stephon Castle Over May 5 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Castle averages 16.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game this season, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from three. His 16.6 per-game average sits right at this line, meaning this prop requires a performance close to his season average — an achievable bar.

Castle was exceptional in the first round, contributing 17 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds in Game 1 against Portland — a performance that established him as San Antonio's most reliable secondary creator. His ability to attack gaps in Minnesota's depleted guard rotation is significant. Without DiVincenzo's defensive energy and possibly sans Edwards' ball-pressure, the Timberwolves' perimeter defense against Castle's quick-twitch first step and pull-up mid-range game is significantly undermanned.

Castle, the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year, made all eight of his free-throw attempts in Game 1 against Portland. His foul-drawing ability generates scoring from the line that inflates his totals in physical playoff games.

SGP Odds at Publication: +582

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

